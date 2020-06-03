Coronavirus live updates: At least 7 cases linked to cruise ship off California

The Grand Princess is ordered to stay back from Northern California's coast as officials assess passengers after another on a previous voyage died of the virus.

WASHINGTON — Responding to the new coronavirus in the United States, an $8.3 billion bill to fight the COVID-19 outbreak was signed by President Trump. His administration was also considering support for hard-hit industries like travel and tourism.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus reached 14 on Friday, with one death in California and the rest in Washington state.

Outside of the U.S., the Vatican confirmed its first case of the virus.

In a visit to Washington on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence pledged the full support of the Trump administration. Pence toured the state's emergency response center and told workers, “We know you're the front line."

Pence also called on the public to hold off on buying face masks unless they're sick, saying health professionals need the masks more.

Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the walled city-state's first case of the new coronavirus. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that a health clinic used by Vatican employees and their families has been closed for sanitizing.. A Vatican official was put into a protective quarantine after a priest from France's Catholic church in Rome tested positive for the virus.

The Vatican Apostolic Library says it plans to stay closed next week as a precaution. Pope Francis has been under the weather for over a week. The Vatican has said it's nothing more than a cold.. The 83-year-old lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man.

Trump set to sign $8.3 billion bill to fight outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion. Thursday's sweeping vote sent the bill to the White House.

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 11 days ago.

Trump was set to visit Atlanta where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are headquartered. But that was taken off the White House schedule early Friday morning.

Wall Street futures indicate another rough day ahead

As of 5:40 a.m. ET Friday, Dow Jones futures were down 578 points or 2.22% as concern about coronavirus' effect on the global economy is leading to a down day in the Asian markets. The Dow lost nearly 1,000 points, or 3.58% on Thursday.

The S&P 500 was down 73 points in pre-market trading and the Nasdaq was down 219 points.

Benchmarks fell Friday in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China.

The growing understanding that the spread of infections — and resulting damage to the economy — may not slow anytime soon is pulling sharply on markets.

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

Passengers aboard a cruise ship off the California coast have been instructed to stay in their cabins as they await test results that could show whether the coronavirus is spreading among the 3,500 people aboard. The results are expected Friday.

On Thursday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope and later retrieved them for analysis at a lab as the vessel lay at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. The Princess cruise line says 45 people were selected for testing.

Las Vegas has first case of coronavirus

The announcement of a case of the new coronavirus in Las Vegas came as no surprise to at least one public health care expert, who says what happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in the tourism hub.

KVUU reports the patient tested presumptively positive and is currently at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. A VA spokesperson said the risk of transmission to others remains low.

Brian Labus, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, predicts that it won’t be long before more infections are uncovered in the city. especially among the gamblers playing with cards and dice.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says an average of 116,000 people visit the city every day.

South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry quarantine

Seoul has expressed “extreme regret” over Japan’s ordering 14-day quarantines on all visitors from South Korea due to a surge in viral infections and warned of retaliation if Tokyo doesn’t withdraw the restrictions.

Friday's response came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the quarantine, which also applies to visitors from China.

Japan’s move could further strain bilateral relations between the Asian U.S. allies, which sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

Washington DC gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop



The nation's capital has pop-up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies.

As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.

Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus