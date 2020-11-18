13 virus deaths not attributed to Appanoose County on state's website

A Facebook post from the county's health department says the deaths are included in the state's total, but not attributed to the county's total.

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A Facebook post from a southeast Iowa county says the state didn't attribute 13 coronavirus-related deaths to their county totals, but the deaths are still counted in the state's death toll.

Appanoose County Public Health's post says the Iowa Department of Public Health is aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, the state's website says only three people from Appanoose County have died from COVID-19 complications. The end of the post says 17 people from the county have died.

Local 5 reached out to the IDPH Tuesday night to seek why the deaths have yet to be attributed to Appanoose County.

The breakdown of these deaths are: