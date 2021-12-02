CDC: 8 total cases of UK variant confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed five more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in Iowa Thursday, bringing the total number of variant cases to eight.
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the first three cases of the variant on Feb. 1. Local 5 reached out to the department to find out where the five additional cases came from.
Following the first three confirmed cases, Sarah Eckstrand with the IDPH said Iowans should "continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Those measures are:
- Wear a mask or face covering
- Practice social distancing with those outside your household
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
- Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you
The CDC's website on emerging variant cases says there are 981 total cases of the U.K., or B.1.1.7, variant in the United States. Florida has the most cases with 347.
Two other variants are also confirmed to be in the U.S., but neither are in Iowa. Five states have confirmed cases of the South African variant, B.1.351.
As of Thursday, there are 13 reported cases in the U.S.
Two states have confirmed cases of the third variant from Brazil, also known as P.1. Only three cases have been confirmed as of Thursday.