CDC: 8 total cases of UK variant confirmed in Iowa

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website shows Iowa has eight total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. The state reported the first three cases on Feb. 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed five more cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in Iowa Thursday, bringing the total number of variant cases to eight.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the first three cases of the variant on Feb. 1. Local 5 reached out to the department to find out where the five additional cases came from.

Following the first three confirmed cases, Sarah Eckstrand with the IDPH said Iowans should "continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Those measures are:

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you

The CDC's website on emerging variant cases says there are 981 total cases of the U.K., or B.1.1.7, variant in the United States. Florida has the most cases with 347.

Two other variants are also confirmed to be in the U.S., but neither are in Iowa. Five states have confirmed cases of the South African variant, B.1.351.

As of Thursday, there are 13 reported cases in the U.S.