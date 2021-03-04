COVID-19 case confirmed in Iowa House

According to an email from the chief clerk, the individual was last in the Capitol on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another person within the Iowa State Capitol tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a staff member with the Iowa House.

According to an email from Chief Clerk Meghan J. Nelson, "someone associated with the Iowa House of Representatives" tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The email was sent out Friday morning.

The unidentified individual was last in the statehouse on Monday. They were "primarily" on the first and second floor House controlled space and wore their face mask at all times, according to the email.

The email states, "Appropriate cleaning measures will be completed. Contact tracing will be completed by the appropriate public health agency."

The new case comes just days after the Iowa Senate confirmed a case within their chamber.

The case confirmed Friday is the eighth case in the statehouse so far and the second case reported in the last week.