Statewide COVID hospitalizations, cases stable since vaccine eligibility expanded to all adults in Iowa

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows total hospitalizations averaged around 200 each day since April 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests have remained stable since Iowa expanded vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older last month.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows hospitalizations have hovered between 180-235. As of Wednesday evening, 192 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19.

Doctors told Local 5 that these numbers are stable, but they'd like them to be lower.

Taking a look at positive tests— this data fluctuated up and down through the past few weeks. However, it's important to note that most folks are being tested through the week, not the weekend.

Remember: the IDPH backdates positive tests to the day in which a person tested positive. So, if you were tested on May 3, your test would be attributed to that day, not the day you receive your result.

When we at Local 5 send you a push alert every morning shortly after 10, we're telling you the difference in how many tests are positive today compared to yesterday.

For example, Tuesday morning the IDPH reported 365,993 positive individuals. On Wednesday their website said 366,131 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

When Local 5 sent out the alert that morning, we reported 138 new positive individuals have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since April 5, positive individuals reported has bounced between 115-759 positive individuals. It does appear that these numbers are trending downward.

The IDPH still keeps track of positive individuals on their website. However, they are no longer keeping track of when an individual tested positive. They are only tracking positive tests.

Another trend to follow is the positivity rate, which has hovered between 3-6% since Iowa expanded vaccine eligibility. As of Wednesday, the 14-day average is 3.9% and the 7-day average is 4%.

The data is looking like it's heading in the right direction, but Iowans still need to be on alert. There are several variants circulating in the state, two of which are reported to spread faster, and the demand for vaccines is waning.

Remember to keep practicing mitigation efforts, like frequent handwashing and mask-wearing, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Officials also recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible.