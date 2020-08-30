Notice a disruption in Iowa's COVID-19 website? State says it was caused by a maintenance upgrade

Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health Saturday night to see why some of the data was off.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 21 following the Iowa Department of Public Health's acknowledgement of the "glitch" in the coronavirus website.

Saturday night, many Iowans noticed data fluctuations on the Iowa Department of Public Health's (IDPH) coronavirus data website.

Deaths dropped by 200 at one point, and positive cases and recoveries dropped by about 10,000. Total tests done dropped by about 100,000.

Around 11:10 p.m., the data appeared back to normal. Local 5 reached out to IDPH to see what happened.

"A maintenance upgrade to the state's website caused the numbers to fluctuate temporarily," said IDPH spokeswoman Amy McCoy via email.