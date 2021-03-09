Iowa COVID data: Here is what will be updated on the IDPH website and when

Iowans will get updates on certain virus data every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other pieces of data will only be updated once per week, on Wednesdays.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday new changes coming to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, and some of those changes can be tricky to understand.

The biggest reveal is the new summary page, which will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has yet to clarify at what time the numbers will be updated.

The data on the summary page includes:

Testing Positive tests over the last seven days ( NOTE: This is not the same as positive individuals ) Total positive tests ( NOTE: This is not the same as positive individuals ) 14-day positivity rate

Hospitalizations Total COVID patients hospitalized COVID patients in intensive care units (ICUs) COVID patients admitted in the last 24 hours

Deaths Deaths reported over the last seven days Total deaths

Vaccinations Total doses administered 18+ fully vaccinated 12+ with at least one dose Breakdown of how many unvaccinated Iowans account for COVID patients in general and in the ICU

Long-term care facilities Total number of facility outbreaks



The summary page is just an image, meaning Iowans are not able to download the data presented. The picture below is the data released from the IDPH on Friday, Sept. 3.

If Iowans want to download any COVID data, they will have to rely on the other pages listed on the website. Those pages, according to the website, will be each Wednesday.

Here is what will be updated on Wednesdays:

Positive Case Analysis Because total tests and negative tests are updated on this page only weekly, the total number of positive individuals, as well as the positivity rate, can only be calculated on Wednesdays.

Hospital Data

Outcome Analysis Deaths

Lastly, the state's vaccine dashboard will continue to be updated daily. The updated dashboard now includes vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with IDPH's data.

Vaccine data are still downloadable on the website for:

Total Doses Administered by Recipient County of Residence

Total Doses Administered by County of Vaccine Provider

Vaccine Series Completion by Recipient County of Residence

Vaccine Series Completion by County of Vaccine Provider

So, what does this mean for the data that Local 5 collects?

Local 5 will continue to update our running article with the latest data available.

The top portion of the story will include the image of data from IDPH for the day while the bottom will still focus on the weekly updates.

Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice mitigation strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19: