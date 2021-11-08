More than 100 positives reported among inmates, staff in Iowa's prisons

As of Monday, the Iowa Department of Corrections reports a total of 65 positive inmates and 49 positive staff among Iowa prisons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 16, 2021

More than 100 people in Iowa's prison systems are positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Correction's online dashboard.

The DOC updated the dashboard at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The dashboard says 65 inmates and 49 staff are currently positive for the virus.

The Iowa Correctional Institution for Women reports the most positive inmates with 38. A total of 10 staff at the facility are positive for the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines an outbreak as two or more patients being identified with COVID-19 either during a case investigation or when the two patients are "discovered to be linked."

However, it should be noted that definitions for COVID outbreaks "are relative to the local context," according to the CDC. The Iowa Department of Public Health has an outbreak definition for long-term care facilities, but not a specific one for prisons.

Here's a look at all of Iowa's facilities reporting outbreaks at this time:

Clarinda Correctional Facility: 10 inmates, 7 staff positives

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility: 6 inmates, 4 staff

Iowa Correctional Institution for Women: 38 inmates, 10 staff

Iowa Medical Classification Center: 4 inmates, 4 staff

Iowa State Penitentiary: 0 inmates, 4 staff

Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility: 6 inmates, 9 staff

Newton Correctional Facility: 1 inmate, 7 staff

As of Monday, a total of 22 inmates have died from the virus. Local 5 has reached out to the DOC for comment but has yet to hear back.

The Iowa Department of Public Health's Epi Manual's glossary defines an outbreak as, "The occurrence of two or more cases of a disease which are epidemiologically related."

The DOC's page used to show death information about staff, but that has been removed from its dashboard.

"Some staff data is reliant on self-reporting," the DOC's website says.