Iowa's 10th prisoner dies from coronavirus complications, DOC says

Iowa's Department of Corrections' COVID-19 dashboard, updated at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, says 10 inmates and one prison staff member have died from the virus.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Anamosa State Penitentiary lost another inmate to COVID-19 complications Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) Tuesday evening.

Frederick William Lewis, 68, was pronounced dead likely due to novel coronavirus complications and other preexisting medical conditions around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Lewis had been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics several days earlier for "more advanced care as his condition began to worsen," according to the DOC.

He had been serving a life sentence for first-degree sexual abuse and other crimes from Dubuque County, starting his sentence in July of 1997.

According to the DOC's coronavirus dashboard, Lewis is the fifth inmate from Anamosa and the 10th inmate overall to die from COVID-19. Here's the breakdown of inmate deaths for each facility:

Anamosa State Penitentiary: 5

Clarinda Correctional Facility: 1

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility: 3

Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC): 1

Another prisoner died Sunday morning, according to the DOC. Just last week, a prison staffer and three prisoners died from the virus. Previously, three inmates had died in July and another in September.