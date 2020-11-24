Iowa's 9th inmate dies from COVID-19, says Department of Corrections

Iowa's Department of Corrections' COVID-19 dashboard, updated at 8:30 p.m. Monday, says 9 inmates and one prison staff member have died from the virus.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Anamosa State Penitentiary lost another inmate to COVID-19 complications Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC).

Timothy Christopher Bryant, 59, was pronounced dead likely due to novel coronavirus complications and other preexisting medical conditions around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Bryant had been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics several days earlier for more advanced care as his condition began to worsen, according to the DOC.

He had been serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping from Polk County, starting his sentence in February 1992.

According to the DOC's coronavirus dashboard, Bryant is the fourth inmate from Anamosa and the ninth inmate overall to die from COVID-19. Here's the breakdown of inmate deaths for each facility:

Anamosa State Penitentiary: 4

Clarinda Correctional Facility: 1

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility: 3

Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC): 1

Just last week, a prison staffer and three prisoners died from the virus. Previously, three inmates had died in July and another in September.