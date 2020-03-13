Coronavirus 'rapidly changing': Iowa State encourages all students studying abroad to return home

The university sent out emails on Thursday to recommend all students across the world to return home as soon as possible.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University officials are constantly meeting to work on a variety of issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Angie Hunt with Iowa State's news service told Local 5 that the university made the decision to bring the 105 students studying abroad in Europe back to the United States.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 29 European countries to the Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel warning.

Because the situation around COVID-19 is "rapidly changing," Iowa State is strongly encouraging the other 149 students in study abroad programs return as well.

Wednesday night, President Trump suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days over the outbreak.

The ban only applies to those who are not U.S. citizens.