CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative

In the latest report experts suggests dining at a restaurant increases the chance of getting COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — In a new report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), experts say people who tested positive for coronavirus were twice as likely to report they had recently eaten at a restaurant compared to those who tested negative.

The CDC says it is already known that community and close contact exposures with people who have COVID-19 contributes to its spread. In this latest study, experts suggest the results indicate going to restaurants or bars that offer on-site eating and drinking contributes to COVID-19 positivity.

During this study, the CDC says participants with and without COVID-19 reported "generally similar community exposures," with the exceptions of going to and dining at restaurants. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were about twice as likely as participants who tested negative to have reported eating at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill.

The CDC says reports of COVID-19 exposures have been linked to air circulation. "Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance," the report said.

"Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use."

The CDC suggests people continue to adhere to previous recommendations such as washing hands often, wearing a mask, and social distancing. Also, if a family member or other close contact is ill, additional preventative measures can be taken, which are also outlined by previous recommendations.

Experts with the CDC says this study does have its limitations, however, including a limited testing pool size and locations that may not be representative of the U.S. population.

You can read the report in full here:

What other people are reading right now: