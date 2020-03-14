Coronavirus Update | 1 death from COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio; cases statewide reach 169

DeWine sends condolences to the Mark Wagoner Sr. family. The death in Lucas County was confirmed to be in a man with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friday

The first death in the state of Ohio due to the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded on Friday, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department confirmed that a man in his 70s who traveled to California in the past month.

During the news conference, Gov. Mike DeWine extended his condolences to the Mark Wagoner family. On Thursday, Lucas County GOP Chairman Mark Wagoner shared a Facebook post that stated his father was a presumptive positive for the coronavirus and had died on Wednesday.

“We have now entered a new phase of our battle with #COVID19. Yesterday, #Ohio had its first death from the #coronavirus. It was someone who @LtGovHusted and I knew very well. He was very well respected by everyone who knew him. All of us extend our deepest sympathy,” DeWine also tweeted.

"He loved his country, his family and his state, and he will certainly be missed," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said of Mark "Mick" Wagoner, whom he knew well.

New Closures

DeWine also ordered the closure of senior citizen centers and adult day cares by the end of business Monday.

While no wide announcement about forced business closures came Friday, DeWine had stern words for employers who were not instituting social distancing and temperature checks.

"I continue to received emails and texts from employees who have observed what has gone on in businesses that have not complied. This simply must stop. I implore you. Do what is right. As I continue to balance responsibility to the people of Ohio ... with our attempt to keep this economy moving, let me make it very clear that I will err on the side of protecting people. No announcement today, but the bad behavior, the reckless behavior must stop," DeWine said.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

Dr. Amy Acton also shared her deepest condolences to the Wagoner family upon the death of Mark Wagoner Sr.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state reached 169, spread throughout 28 counties.

The illness onset range is Feb. 7 to March 18. Females make up 69 cases and 100 males are confirmed to have COVID-19. The age range is now 1-year-old to 91 years of age, with a median of age of 49.

According to the daily update found at the Ohio Department of Health's website: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/, the counties in which confirmed cases are found are the following: Ashland (1), Ashtabula (1), Belmont (2), Butler (12), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (69), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (14), Geauga (1), Hamilton (7), Huron (1), Lake (3), Lorain (10), Lucas (2), Mahoning (7), Marion (1), Medina (6), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (6), Summit (10), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (1), Union (1), Warren (2).

The health department says of those people with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 39 are hospitalized.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the first death in the COVID-19 pandemic in the state was a man in his early 70s who traveled to California in the past month.

Acton encouraged people to continue to Call the ODH at 833 4 ASK ODH.

Unemployment Eligibiilty

Husted said a letter was sent to President Donald Trump to unlock the disaster unemployment account to help 1099 and other types of employees who currently are ineligible for unemployment.

This is incredibly important that the federal government step in and help us serve these people who are displaced by the actions taken to protect our health and safety," Husted said.

Thursday

Highlights

Regarding the National Guard, DeWine said you'll see the soldiers carrying "groceries, not weapons." A call-up for food distribution aid was placed Wednesday. He put down rumors of martial law and mass quarantine lockdowns.

The governor acknowledged the short supply of thermometers, especially after Wednesday's encouragement that employers check their employees' temperature. He now directs employers who do not have thermometers to ask their employees if they took their temperature and ascertain how they are feeling. He also again urged social distancing in workplaces.

Regarding families who want to go on spring break or are returning, the governor said if you've been traveling you are asked to stay in your home upon your return. "As far as anyone thinking about traveling, please reconsider that. That is a high-risk proposition," DeWine said.

A PUCO directive that came out last week was brought up by the governor. A moratorium on gas and electric shut-offs was issued last week through May 1.

Local government officials have raised concerns about being able to conduct business remotely, and DeWine said the General Assembly will take up the issue next week, but to prepare for that. He noted the media must be alerted to meetings and be given the opportunity to see proceedings - safely - as well.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday said that the grocery supply chain is going well and sought to reassure citizens who worried that supply would run out. "Things are still moving forward. Transportation is still going. It will be a priority as we move forward," he said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the banking system is still intact and remains strong. He encourages residents to call their banks to see if they are taking part in loan and mortgage deferrals, as some have already been doing.

Ohio Medicaid and Telehealth

Director Maureen Corcoran spoke regarding the Ohio Department of Medicaid, and its response during the COVID-19 crisis.

Corcoran said the governor will issue an executive order to authorize emergency rules to dramatically expand access to telehealth services. This includes simple things like telephone calls, landlines, and simple smartphones. Medicaid services will be expanded to let agents reach people using these devices.

To be served by telehealth, the individuals do not necessarily need to have an existing relationship with a doctor, Corcoran said. You can sign up for this now, she said. It is expanded so there are no limitations on practitioners or sites where a patient can be consulted.

"Enabling this full array of services -med and behavioral health - is an important way to take pressure of ER and hospitals while allowing Ohioans to continue to receive good quality care without leaving their houses," Corcoran said. "It allows us to protect families and health and behavioral health practitioners from contracting and spreading the virus." She noted that private insurers are also increasingly moving to expand their telehealth services.





Ohio Courts

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor joined the daily briefing on Thursday to discuss proceedings with the courts of Ohio.

"This is an unprecedented time, undoubtedly. We must come together to guarantee the operation of the public's access to justice," she said.

To continue operating, O'Connor said the judiciary must do the following:

Courts must be open to address emergency and time sensitive matters

Judges across each county must operate among themselves to continue essential court functions.

Judges need to collaborate with local leaders to make a plan to ensure access to the courts continues.

The courts can be closed to the public for non-essential functions, she said. Use of technology is urged to reduce the need for face to face interactions.

"The need for uniform buy in among judges is paramount," she said.

Lower bonds are encouraged as well to reduce jail populations, as are continuances for nonessential court appearances; temporary stays on eviction proceedings , minor misdemeanors, nonviolent misdemeanors; and traffic violations.

Also, O'Connor called for the release of people in jail who are in a high-risk category of being infected.

"This is to safeguard those who are in jail and to offer the individual who may be at risk the opportunity to be isolated. This is up to local courts to do," she said.

The website of the Ohio Judicial Conference sc.ohio.gov contains orders issued by local courts and has the response from the judiciary.

Flying the flag

DeWine started the daily news conference with a nod to the change of seasons, and asked Ohioans to display hope and a sense of community.

"This year's spring comes early. Later tonight is when spring comes in. Spring is a time of renewal, rebirth, and always a time of hope," DeWine said.

The governor asked residents to fly the flag as a sign of solidarity during this time of crisis.

"I ask all my fellow Ohio citizens to do that. We will get through this. Spring will come," he said.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

On Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state reached 119, spread throughout two dozen counties.

According to the daily update found at the Ohio Department of Health's website: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/, the counties in which confirmed cases are found are the following: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (53), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (10), Geauga (1), Hamilton (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (5), Medina (5), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (5), Summit (6), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1).

The illness onset range is Feb. 7 to March 18. Females make up 43 cases and 76 males are confirmed to have COVID-19.

The health department says of those people with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 are hospitalized.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of heath, urges people, "Please heed the warning, time is of the essence."

She is urging young people to take this seriously, as young people are getting ill.

Dr. Acton also asks that Ohioans donate blood if you are healthy.

Presumptive case

Also on Thursday, Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Mark Wagoner released a statement about the death of his father, 76-year-old Mark Wagoner Sr., who he said was presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to his Facebook post, Wagoner said, "We are well aware of the rumors surrounding his condition, so we’ll address them. Our Dad was diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19, although the final test results have not yet arrived. We have been working closely with the Lucas County Health Department and other entities over the last week to ensure that proper notice to those who may have been impacted was being provided. Our Dad would’ve wanted us to be looking out for others even as he was fighting for his life."





WEDNESDAY

At Wednesday's daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine outlined new orders for closures - including BVMs and hair salons - and touched on what he said has been a frequent question regarding the National Guard's future role in helping to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperature tests

Employers are asked to take the temperature of every employee who reports to work every day, DeWine said. Businesses are also to aggressively implement cleaning practices.

If an employee has a temperature, the employee is to be sent home, he said.

"It's not perfect, but it is a way to screen employees," DeWine said.

National Guard

"Let me be very, very clear: When the National Guard is going to do something, you will know about it," DeWine said.

He said the way the NG is usually used is to help us and assist us, not necessarily in a military manner.

He said the Guard will help hospitals erect tents for isolation and checks of patients. Food banks also are needing assistance, the governor said, and the Guard will assist the food banks as needed.

"This is civilian work. We can take the equipment and expertise the Guard has to help with this," DeWine said.

New closings

At the end of the day, most of Ohio's bureaus of motor vehicle locations will close. Five facilities will remain open to issue commercial driver's licenses and renewals, as DeWine noted commercial transit is vital. The 52 driver's examination stations will close, he said.

The General Assembly will be asked to permit a grace period for people who do not get to renew their licenses. Tickets will not be issued for people with expired licenses that stem from this closure.

All barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and spas are to close at the end of the business day March 18.

Libraries will remain open, DeWine, and this will be up to each individual library to determine. He asks that libraries implement social distancing practices.

Testing

"I want to clear up any confusion Ohioans may have on whether they should get tested or not. ... This is true all across the country - testing is limited," DeWine said. "Testing capacity is limited and in likelihood will remain limited. If you're worried about a family member or yourself and you feel like you need to get tested, I understand that concern. However, the vast majority of Ohioans do not need to be tested. If you have symptoms, treat yourself like you have it and stay home.

"The most patriotic thing you can do is to stay isolated at home. The vast, vast majority of people who get this will be able to stay home - they won't need to be hospitalized. If your symptoms worsen, call your health care provider."

The governor said testing must be done in a methodical, calculated way so doctors and scientists can monitor and make progress.

"We must be at war with it. We are at war with a very, very dangerous and lethal enemy. This virus' mission is to reproduce. For it to go person to person, it needs our help. It cannot do its damage without us. We become its enablers. ... We have it within our own control how fast this spreads and how wide it spreads. ... This enemy is dangerous, it is relentless and it is using us as its host and it is using us to survive, to multiply, to go form person to person. We have it within our ability to fight back. When you stop moving, when I stop moving: It stops moving. We must stop enabling this enemy," DeWine said. "Every one of us is in this fight. We don't need to go into the battlefield ourselves - we simply need to stay home."

The governor encouraged residents to stay socially connected, but physically separated.

Schools

When asked if it was possible if students would not be back in the school buildings for the rest of the school year, DeWine said it was possible.

He also noted state testing is "the least" of our problems right now.

"If it goes into the summer, schools will continue to everything they can by remote learning. We will do everything we can to make sure kids who were eligible to graduate do graduate. We'd waive testing," DeWine said. "Parents should not be worried about that. Students need to focus on their education. Kid who were going to graduate are going to graduate."

Families and staying home

DeWine appeared for the daily coronavirus update on Wednesday and introduced his wife, Fran, to share with Ohio families what the DeWine family is doing as they observe the social distancing that is prescribed to help prevent the spread and spike of COVID-19 in the state.

"This really is no ordinary time for families. But I see Ohioans coming together all across the state to help each other. When it was announced that schools were closing, I was concerned about how those kids were going to eat. Withing 5 days 350 schools opened doors to provide food," she said.

The DeWines have eight children and 24 grandchildren.

"One of the things that we love is do, and what I encourage families to do, is to read to their kids," Fran DeWine said. "One thing I've been concentrated on is setting up Imagination Library in Ohio. I encourage you that if you haven't signed up for it, go to ohioimaginationlibrary.org."

The state has about 75 counties it's available in, she said, and more coming online soon.

She also encouraged cooking with children, and even making homemade molding clay and included her recipe for it on her Facebook page.

"I showed my granddaughters how to make noodles. It's something my grandmother taught me to make years and years ago. I'll put the recipe up and you can make them with your kids and make chicken and noodles, fettucine. Little things like that I think can help bring families together," Fran DeWine said.

She said she is also helping her mother, who's in her 90s, to FaceTime with her grandchildren to help her from feeling isolated, as she still lives in her own home.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 88, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website. Twenty-six of those people are hospitalized.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 19 counties, including one confirmed in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 19 counties: Ashland has 1, Belmont has 2, Butler has 8, Coshochton has 2, Cuyahoga has 38, Darke has 1, Delaware has 1, Franklin has 7, Geauga has 1, Huron has 1, Lake has 2, Lorain has 6, Mahoning has 3, Lucas has 1, Medina has 4, Stark has 3, Summit has 4, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas has 1.

The age range of confirmed cases is now 2 years old to 91 years of age with a median age of 48.5 years. Of the confirmed cases, there are 33 females and 55 males with 26 hospitalizations. There are zero deaths that we are aware of, Dr. Amy Acton said.

TUESDAY

In Tuesday's daily press briefing regarding COVID-19 in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine looked back on the rapid progress of the coronavirus in the state, and expressed hope that next St. Patrick's Day would look vastly different.

The governor has taken sweeping decisions that affect all of Ohio - action that other states likely will emulate in hopes of "flattening the curve" and stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stressing the health care system.

"It was just two weeks ago today that we discussed the Arnold. That's an idea of how quickly things moving," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

He also acknowledged that the state delegation itself is adhering to new guidelines limiting the number of people in a single gathering.

"Our setup is different today. We are working to comply with the suggestion from the president in regard to not having more than 10 people in the room," he said. "We have our media in two different rooms and we are here in a separate room. This is what is called the State Room in the Capitol building in Columbus."

Dr. Amy Acton was asked when and if Ohioans would be asked to shelter in place.

"It would be a very complicated set of factors. You will be able to get food ... we're going to keep the stores stocked and you can get medicine now. 'Shelter in place' is used in the emergency management system. In effect, that's kind of what we are doing, in a very gentle way. If we see that beginning rise on our health system and demand on our ICUs, it would be an amalgam of factors and we would ask for a more strict application."

I know people who are already doing that, DeWine said. "They are voluntarily doing that. We recommend anyone who can do that to really, really limit the number of people they come into contact with. We are all in this together. If you have a neighbor with a health issue, get them some food, help them out. We've got to take care of each other."

DeWine also noted that the rainy day fund that is held in Ohio could be used to help with this crisis and it's under consideration.

DeWine, Dr. Acton, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said they have not been tested for COVID-19.

"If and when we exhibited any signs of COVID-19, we'd go immediately to be tested," Husted said.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 67, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website, with just one still in Lucas County. Seventeen of those people are hospitalized.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 16 counties, including one in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 12 counties: Belmont has 2, Butler has 6, Coshochton has 2, Cuyahoga has 31, Darke has 1, Franklin has 4, Geauga has 1, Lake has 1, Lorain has 4, Lucas has 1, Medina has 3, Stark has 3, Summit has 4, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas 1.

With those 67 cases in Ohio, the illness onset range is the earliest was Feb. 7 and the March 16 latest onset. The ages of people infected range from 14 to 86, with a median age of 48. There are 26 females and 41 males. There are 17 hospitalizations, including more ICU hospitalizations. The county data includes people from other counties who traveled to a different county's hospital for testing.

Primary Election Delay

Regarding the order to delay the March 17 primary election, DeWine said the goal is that everyone who wants to vote, will vote, and won't choose between their health and their constitutional rights. He said the order to delay was in the best interest of the health of Ohioans.

"You'll find those poll workers are 65 years of age and older and some much older than that. Our goal was to not expose them (to COVID-19). A person in all good conscience could go vote and show no symptoms and spread it. Conversely, we could have had poll workers who had the virus and unknowingly spread it."

Moving forward, the governor said there are good solutions out there that the General Assembly or the courts can come to.

"We are entering a more difficult time. We are going to have more and m ore of our citizens who become ill. We need to allow those citizens to have the opportunity to at some time vote," DeWine said. "We presented a plan that we feel will preserve people's rights by setting the election at June 2."

Caregivers and Future Hospital Capacity

DeWine also praised caregivers who are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank our fellow Ohioans who continue each day to serve our most vulnerable Ohioans. They provide essential, direct care to our citizens who are developmentally disabled as well as our elderly community. They continue to show up and this is essential care.

A challenge the governor said is coming is the issue of hospital capacity and being ready when this hits hard. He discussed "flattening the curve" to avoid the spike seen in Italy and to prevent hospitals from being overrun and out of equipment.

"One of the things we worry about is not having enough beds, not having enough ventilators, not having enough personal protection equipment for doctors," DeWine said. He noted health care personnel are already delaying nonessential surgeries to preserve equipment.

Dr. Amy Acton said an order is being issued today regarding surgeries and other activities in hospitals to preserve needed equipment as coronavirus cases mount.

"Thank you to our vets and our dentists for donating their personal protective equipment for this cause," Acton said. She said that PPE, nasal swabs, latex gloves are all needed and should be brought to county emergency management agencies to help prepare hospitals for the surge.

Acton cited a study on modeling and data regarding COVID-19 that was the basis for the 10 people or less in a room social distancing recommendation that shows if people did nothing, a very steep climb of infection is seen. However, by closing schools and universities and all other activities, Acton showed a much less steep rate of infection and shorten the time that the spread occurs.

"I know this is so much for everyone to take in, and I'm going to go over that tomorrow. Please know we will get through this together," Acton said. "You need to know what you're doing is really making a difference."

Acton said that modeling showed that 2.2 million Americans would die if nothing was done, Acton said. By the study example, taking the actions the state is under now would decrease the surge by two-thirds, Acton said.

MONDAY'S DEVELOPMENTS

Ohio's primary election is postponed, following Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendation to push it back.

His recommendation was in light of trying to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform with the CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct the in-person voting tomorrow and conform to those guidelines," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

"We should not force people to make a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties. Further, we should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals who are conflicted are suppressed. It is therefore my recommendation that voting be extended until June 2, 2020."

"I do not have the power to push an election back legally," DeWine said. "There will be a lawsuit filed in common pleas court in Franklin County today by individuals who are in that position to the classes of people who would be affected. We anticipate the judge would hold a hearing and we would move on from there.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the situation arose quickly.

"The advice of our public health officials has evolved with this public health emergency. There is only one thing more important than the integrity of our elections and that's the health and safety of our Ohioans," LaRose said.

LaRose said he'd be asking Attorney General Dave Yost to not contest the lawsuit that will be filed to permit Election Day to be postponed until June 2.

New closures

The governor said other orders also will be in effect at the end of the business day.

"We have some orders we are issuing today that Dr. Acton will be issuing," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The following will all be closed at the end of the business day

Fitness centers and gyms

Bowling alleys

Public rec centers

Movie Theaters

Indoor water parks

Indoor trampoline parks

Unemployment

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke to changes in the unemployment availabilty in the state. He urged employers to send home sick employees to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Details can be found at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at unemployment.ohio.gov

"One Sunday ago, we had 562 applications. The past Sunday, we had 12,000," Husted said.

If you have been put out of work by closures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus or if you have been medically quarantined, you can immediately receive unemployment benefits without the usual 1 week waiting period. Apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov or call 877-644-6562.

If you are a small business owner in need of assistance, you can apply for a low-interest federal loan to help with fixed debts, payroll, and other bills. Go to sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955 to apply.

The state will also provide relief to bar and restaurant owners who stocked up for St. Patrick's Day or March Madness through a one time buy back of high-proof, unopened liquor. Go to com.ohio.gov/liqr or call (877) 812-0013 for more info.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 50, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 12 counties, including one in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 12 counties: Belmont has 2, Butler has 6, Cuyahoga has 24, Franklin has 3, Geauga has 1, Lorain has 3, Lucas has 1, Medina has 2, Stark has 3, Summit has 2, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas 1.

Dr. Amy Acton noted that one week ago was the first confirmed case of COVID-19, illustrating the rate of the spread.

Symptoms of the cases were shown from Feb. 7 to March 15. The range in age is from 14 to 86, and gender breakdown is 20 female and 30 males. Fourteen of the people with confirmed cases are hospitalized.

"Everyone is moving full-court press into this next stage," Acton said.

High risk groups, including those 65 and older, have an up to 15-times fatality rate based on models she's observed, Acton said. She urged older Ohioans: If it is not essential, do not do it.

"We are working very hard to keep those lifelines open (such as grocery stores and banks)," Acton said.

Other high risks include heart disease, diabetes, obesity, existing lung disorder, and also concerned are those being treated for cancer and other diseases who are on drugs that suppress their immune system.

If you have protective personal equipment (PPE) that you will not be using, you are asked to get those medical supplies to local emergency management agencies because those supplies are very needed, Acton said.

SUNDAY

Executive order closes bars and restaurants

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Sunday afternoon that he is ordering that bars and restaurants will be closed starting on Sunday evening at 9 p.m..

DeWine stressed the importance of staying ahead of the virus in his decision.

It's unknown how long the order will be in effect.

Carry out and delivery food is not affected by the order.

DeWine says he is aware of the number of people who this will effect, including business owners and employees who work at bars and restaurants and will work to alleviate the economic pain that the order might cause.

Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said, "we have to act like this is a war."

Dr. Acton said it was important to take action now, even when the number of confirmed cases is relatively low.

Dr. Acton called it "a civic duty" for people to keep first responders safe by doing your part to keep the spread of coronavirus low as anyone could be carrying the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms.

"This is not a drill. This is a once in a life pandemic and everything that each and everyone of us does, matters," said Dr. Acton.

Lt. Governor John Husted also said Gov. DeWine will be signing an executive order allowing restaurant workers to access unemployment compensation for the duration of the order.

Husted also said there would be changes to the way unemployment will be is administered which can be seen at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Small businesses will also be able to apply for a low interest loan of up to $2 million for expenses that businesses may incur during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor DeWine also said if people are able to conceivably take children out of daycare they should do so.

In a news conference on Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it was expected that both the confirmed cases and those under investigation would go up.

Gov. DeWine urges all Ohio residence to be careful, as COVID-19 is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.

"Some people don't know that have it, and will never know they have it," DeWine said.

But the governor said we will get through this.

"It's all going to work out," DeWine said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force provided an update, saying President Trump has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test.

The test was prompted after the president was near to Brazilian president's Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence also said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine banned mass gatherings of 100 or more people in the state of Ohio to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This excludes shopping malls, airports, typical office environments, and schools, as those are defined as areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit."

However, all Ohio schools K-12 will be closed for three weeks as children are potential carriers of the virus. Daycare facilities will remain open.

Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo have both moved classes to online.

Officials say washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is imperative to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the COVID-19 call line at 419-251-4000 or 419-291-5359. The line is staffed by ProMedica and Mercy nurses.

You can also go online to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus