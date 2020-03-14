Coronavirus Update | Ohio health director: Current restrictions are like a gentle 'shelter in place'

Confirmed cases in Ohio reach 67; still 1 case in Lucas County. Dr. Amy Acton says there's no scenario now in which state avoid a surge of cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TUESDAY

In Tuesday's daily press briefing regarding COVID-19 in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine looked back on the rapid progress of the coronavirus in the state, and expressed hope that next St. Patrick's Day would look vastly different.

The governor has taken sweeping decisions that affect all of Ohio - action that other states likely will emulate in hopes of "flattening the curve" and stopping the spread of COVID-19 and stressing the health care system.

"It was just two weeks ago today that we discussed the Arnold. That's an idea of how quickly things moving," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

He also acknowledged that the state delegation itself is adhering to new guidelines limiting the number of people in a single gathering.

"Our setup is different today. We are working to comply with the suggestion from the president in regard to not having more than 10 people in the room," he said. "We have our media in two different rooms and we are here in a separate room. This is what is called the State Room in the Capitol building in Columbus."

Dr. Amy Acton was asked when and if Ohioans would be asked to shelter in place.

"It would be a very complicated set of factors. You will be able to get food ... we're going to keep the stores stocked and you can get medicine now. 'Shelter in place' is used in the emergency management system. In effect, that's kind of what we are doing, in a very gentle way. If we see that beginning rise on our health system and demand on our ICUs, it would be an amalgam of factors and we would ask for a more strict application."

I know people who are already doing that, DeWine said. "They are voluntarily doing that. We recommend anyone who can do that to really, really limit the number of people they come into contact with. We are all in this together. If you have a neighbor with a health issue, get them some food, help them out. We've got to take care of each other."

DeWine also noted that the rainy day fund that is held in Ohio could be used to help with this crisis and it's under consideration.

DeWine, Dr. Acton, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said they have not been tested for COVID-19.

"If and when we exhibited any signs of COVID-19, we'd go immediately to be tested," Husted said.

The governor also discussed the Ohio National Guard and its role in this crisis. He said if we have members of the Guard to go in to do medical work, all we're doing is p ulling them f

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 67, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website, with just one still in Lucas County. Seventeen of those people are hospitalized.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 16 counties, including one in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 12 counties: Belmont has 2, Butler has 6, Coshochton has 2, Cuyahoga has 31, Darke has 1, Franklin has 4, Geauga has 1, Lake has 1, Lorain has 4, Lucas has 1, Medina has 3, Stark has 3, Summit has 4, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas 1.

With those 67 cases in Ohio, the illness onset range is the earliest was Feb. 7 and the March 16 latest onset. The ages of people infected range from 14 to 86, with a median age of 48. There are 26 females and 41 males. There are 17 hospitalizations, including more ICU hospitalizations. The county data includes people from other counties who traveled to a different county's hospital for testing.

Primary Election Delay

Regarding the order to delay the March 17 primary election, DeWine said the goal is that everyone who wants to vote, will vote, and won't choose between their health and their constitutional rights. He said the order to delay was in the best interest of the health of Ohioans.

"You'll find those poll workers are 65 years of age and older and some much older than that. Our goal was to not expose them (to COVID-19). A person in all good conscience could go vote and show no symptoms and spread it. Conversely, we could have had poll workers who had the virus and unknowingly spread it."

Moving forward, the governor said there are good solutions out there that the General Assembly or the courts can come to.

"We are entering a more difficult time. We are going to have more and m ore of our citizens who become ill. We need to allow those citizens to have the opportunity to at some time vote," DeWine said. "We presented a plan that we feel will preserve people's rights by setting the election at June 2."

Caregivers and Future Hospital Capacity

DeWine also praised caregivers who are still on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank our fellow Ohioans who continue each day to serve our most vulnerable Ohioans. They provide essential, direct care to our citizens who are developmentally disabled as well as our elderly community. They continue to show up and this is essential care.

A challenge the governor said is coming is the issue of hospital capacity and being ready when this hits hard. He discussed "flattening the curve" to avoid the spike seen in Italy and to prevent hospitals from being overrun and out of equipment.

"One of the things we worry about is not having enough beds, not having enough ventilators, not having enough personal protection equipment for doctors," DeWine said. He noted health care personnel are already delaying nonessential surgeries to preserve equipment.

Dr. Amy Acton said an order is being issued today regarding surgeries and other activities in hospitals to preserve needed equipment as coronavirus cases mount.

"Thank you to our vets and our dentists for donating their personal protective equipment for this cause," Acton said. She said that PPE, nasal swabs, latex gloves are all needed and should be brought to county emergency management agencies to help prepare hospitals for the surge.

Acton cited a study on modeling and data regarding COVID-19 that was the basis for the 10 people or less in a room social distancing recommendation that shows if people did nothing, a very steep climb of infection is seen. However, by closing schools and universities and all other activities, Acton showed a much less steep rate of infection and shorten the time that the spread occurs.

"I know this is so much for everyone to take in, and I'm going to go over that tomorrow. Please know we will get through this together," Acton said. "You need to know what you're doing is really making a difference."

Acton said that modeling showed that 2.2 million Americans would die if nothing was done, Acton said. By the study example, taking the actions the state is under now would decrease the surge by two-thirds, Acton said.

MONDAY'S DEVELOPMENTS

Ohio's primary election is postponed, following Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendation to push it back.

His recommendation was in light of trying to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform with the CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct the in-person voting tomorrow and conform to those guidelines," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

"We should not force people to make a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties. Further, we should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals who are conflicted are suppressed. It is therefore my recommendation that voting be extended until June 2, 2020."

"I do not have the power to push an election back legally," DeWine said. "There will be a lawsuit filed in common pleas court in Franklin County today by individuals who are in that position to the classes of people who would be affected. We anticipate the judge would hold a hearing and we would move on from there.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the situation arose quickly.

"The advice of our public health officials has evolved with this public health emergency. There is only one thing more important than the integrity of our elections and that's the health and safety of our Ohioans," LaRose said.

LaRose said he'd be asking Attorney General Dave Yost to not contest the lawsuit that will be filed to permit Election Day to be postponed until June 2.

New closures

The governor said other orders also will be in effect at the end of the business day.

"We have some orders we are issuing today that Dr. Acton will be issuing," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The following will all be closed at the end of the business day

Fitness centers and gyms

Bowling alleys

Public rec centers

Movie Theaters

Indoor water parks

Indoor trampoline parks

Unemployment

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke to changes in the unemployment availabilty in the state. He urged employers to send home sick employees to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Details can be found at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at unemployment.ohio.gov

"One Sunday ago, we had 562 applications. The past Sunday, we had 12,000," Husted said.

If you have been put out of work by closures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus or if you have been medically quarantined, you can immediately receive unemployment benefits without the usual 1 week waiting period. Apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov or call 877-644-6562.

If you are a small business owner in need of assistance, you can apply for a low-interest federal loan to help with fixed debts, payroll, and other bills. Go to sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955 to apply.

The state will also provide relief to bar and restaurant owners who stocked up for St. Patrick's Day or March Madness through a one time buy back of high-proof, unopened liquor. Go to com.ohio.gov/liqr or call (877) 812-0013 for more info.

Coronavirus cases in Ohio

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio is now 50, according to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

The health department says there are 333 people under investigation in 12 counties, including one in Lucas County.

The confirmed coronavirus cases are in 12 counties: Belmont has 2, Butler has 6, Cuyahoga has 24, Franklin has 3, Geauga has 1, Lorain has 3, Lucas has 1, Medina has 2, Stark has 3, Summit has 2, Trumbull has 2, and Tuscarawas 1.

Dr. Amy Acton noted that one week ago was the first confirmed case of COVID-19, illustrating the rate of the spread.

Symptoms of the cases were shown from Feb. 7 to March 15. The range in age is from 14 to 86, and gender breakdown is 20 female and 30 males. Fourteen of the people with confirmed cases are hospitalized.

"Everyone is moving full-court press into this next stage," Acton said.

High risk groups, including those 65 and older, have an up to 15-times fatality rate based on models she's observed, Acton said. She urged older Ohioans: If it is not essential, do not do it.

"We are working very hard to keep those lifelines open (such as grocery stores and banks)," Acton said.

Other high risks include heart disease, diabetes, obesity, existing lung disorder, and also concerned are those being treated for cancer and other diseases who are on drugs that suppress their immune system.

If you have protective personal equipment (PPE) that you will not be using, you are asked to get those medical supplies to local emergency management agencies because those supplies are very needed, Acton said.

SUNDAY

Executive order closes bars and restaurants

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Sunday afternoon that he is ordering that bars and restaurants will be closed starting on Sunday evening at 9 p.m..

DeWine stressed the importance of staying ahead of the virus in his decision.

It's unknown how long the order will be in effect.

Carry out and delivery food is not affected by the order.

DeWine says he is aware of the number of people who this will effect, including business owners and employees who work at bars and restaurants and will work to alleviate the economic pain that the order might cause.

Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said, "we have to act like this is a war."

Dr. Acton said it was important to take action now, even when the number of confirmed cases is relatively low.

Dr. Acton called it "a civic duty" for people to keep first responders safe by doing your part to keep the spread of coronavirus low as anyone could be carrying the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms.

"This is not a drill. This is a once in a life pandemic and everything that each and everyone of us does, matters," said Dr. Acton.

Lt. Governor John Husted also said Gov. DeWine will be signing an executive order allowing restaurant workers to access unemployment compensation for the duration of the order.

Husted also said there would be changes to the way unemployment will be is administered which can be seen at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Small businesses will also be able to apply for a low interest loan of up to $2 million for expenses that businesses may incur during the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor DeWine also said if people are able to conceivably take children out of daycare they should do so.

In a news conference on Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it was expected that both the confirmed cases and those under investigation would go up.

Gov. DeWine urges all Ohio residence to be careful, as COVID-19 is twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.

"Some people don't know that have it, and will never know they have it," DeWine said.

But the governor said we will get through this.

"It's all going to work out," DeWine said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force provided an update, saying President Trump has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test.

The test was prompted after the president was near to Brazilian president's Jair Bolsonaro's communications director, who tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence also said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine banned mass gatherings of 100 or more people in the state of Ohio to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This excludes shopping malls, airports, typical office environments, and schools, as those are defined as areas where 100 or more people may be "in transit."

However, all Ohio schools K-12 will be closed for three weeks as children are potential carriers of the virus. Daycare facilities will remain open.

Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo have both moved classes to online.

Officials say washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is imperative to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the COVID-19 call line at 419-251-4000 or 419-291-5359. The line is staffed by ProMedica and Mercy nurses.

You can also go online to the Ohio Department of Health's website.

