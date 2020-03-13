Coronavirus updates: Business, government and event changes in Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa —
BUSINESSES
- Hy-Vee made several changes amid the coronavirus. Click/tap the link below to see what they've done.
GOVERNMENT
- The Tama County Jail and Sheriff's Office will not allow visitation by anyone who is currently or has recently been sick.
EVENTS
- IHSAA is limiting fans who will be able to go to the final games on Friday for the Boy's State Basketball Tournament.
- Iowa High School Speech Association canceling all Individual Speech Competitions and Individual Speech All-State.
- American Legion 663 Post canceled their March 19 dinner in Urbandale due to concerns.
- The Family Leader Foundation postpones dinner with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and author Joel Rosenberg dinner scheduled for March 21.
- Fight for Air Climb by the American Lung Association postponed indefinitely due to concerns.
- Cher reschedules her concert for Sept. 28 at the Wells Fargo Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS/LEAGUES
- Indoor Football League postpones 2020 season.
- American Hockey League suspends play until further notice. This includes all Iowa Wild games.