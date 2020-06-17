Count the Kicks' mission goes virtual

A mission to educate and empower expectant mothers to track their babies' moments goes virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many nonprofits to innovate including Happy Birth Day, Inc. who's taking their annual fundraiser, Every Woman Counts, virtual.

Proceeds from Every Woman Counts benefit the non-profits' Count the Kicks campaign that educates and empowers expectant mothers to track their babies' moments through the third trimester of pregnancy.

"It's our annual fundraiser. It's our largest fundraiser of the year, it helps propel our mission forward so we can reach expectant parents with this live saving education in the third trimester, " said Emily Price, Executive Director of the Happy Birth Day, Inc. "So it's really important to us, that we still have it and we still connect with all the incredible people who support us year after year and some new supporters as well."

Every Woman Counts virtual event will take place Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. with a special message on the importance of mental health and self-care from Ginger Zee, ABC News Chief Meteorologist. Tickets for the Every Woman Counts luncheon are available here for $60.