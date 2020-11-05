Ottumwa mayor addresses COVID-19 case uptick in Wapello County

The COVID-19 case count in Wapello County has skyrocketed over the last couple weeks. What's happening there? Ottumwa Mayor Tom Liazo gives his take.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Less than two weeks ago, Wapello County only had 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in its borders. Monday, that total has jumped up to 259.

Ottumwa is the largest town in Wapello County, and the county seat. Mayor Tom Liazo says the uptick in cases might be attributed to a variety of factors.

"We are sure that some of the cases are coming from manufacturers," Liazo said. "I think we're seeing general community spread with the people who work at other places. When people leave their work sites they are socializing with other family and friends. So it's not one local place that's increasing the number.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 28 percent of Wapello County who were tested for the virus ended up testing positive. That's up 13 percent from the statewide positive test percentage.