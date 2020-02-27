COVID-19 could impact local business from traveling abroad

Joe Fitzgerald has big plans to go to Japan in March. Could this coronavirus disrupt them?

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 has thousands of people cancelling travel plans to Asia.

Vacations are one thing, but one Des Moines business owner has plans to be in Japan next March for a major project.

"You know we're hearing about what we have to do to go over there," said Joe Fitzgerald, "What we have to do to prepare to come home and potentially if there's any exposure, some quarantine time."

Fitzgerald says he and a team are set to leave in just a few weeks to install and train Japanese workers how to use a large piece of industrial equipment. Several members of his company plan to stay for up to a month to make sure it's a success.

The potential disruption to their timeline could be the difference between the deal being a success or a failure.

"We've had this planned since September of '19 so a lot of work that's gone into it, takes a long time for the machinery to get over there and then get to the location; its in a rural setting," Fitzgerald told Local 5's Elias Johnson.