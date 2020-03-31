'COVID-19 doesn't discriminate': Gov. Reynolds, public health officials say peak in Iowa cases could be coming soon

An outbreak at a Cedar Rapids long-term care facility has put some elderly Iowans at a higher risk.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Iowan has died from complications of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the state's total number of fatalities to seven.

IDPH said the individual was an adult between 41 and 61 years old from Muscatine County.

Officials confirmed 73 new cases, with the statewide total at 497 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Negative cases total to 6,888 and 61 Iowans are currently hospitalized from COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds announced at a Tuesday press conference that 85 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

Health and safety of elderly Iowans a high priority

Reynolds announced Monday an outbreak at a Cedar Rapids long-term care facility. The IDPH said an outbreak occurs when three or more residents test positive.

As of Tuesday, 30 out of the 90 confirmed cases in Linn County are linked to that facility.

"COVID-19 doesn't discriminate," Reynolds said, "It spreads quickly and easily, infecting young and old alike."

Reynolds said that this virus is "far more serious" for adults 60 and older, especially those with underlying health conditions.

That's why nursing homes and long-term care facilities were identified early on as a high priority in needing mitigation efforts, Reynolds said.

Residents in these facilities are more likely to have chronic health conditions. They also live "in close quarters" and gather for meals, making the perfect conditions for the virus to spread rapidly.

Several state agencies implemented visitor restrictions and employee screenings as well as social-distancing efforts to keep residents safe.

Brent Willett with the Iowa Health Care Association along with LeadingAge Iowa President/CEO Shannon Strickler reported how their organizations are utilizing mitigation tactics, like social distancing and visitor restrictions, to keep elderly Iowans safe.

"We understand the challenges these visitation procedures have placed on families, however it is vitally important that we do everything that we can to protect the health and safety of their loved ones and our residents," Willett said.

Additional resource for Iowans needing legal advice

Reynolds announced that there is an additional resource for Iowans during this time. The COVID-19 Legal Information Hotline is available for any Iowan seeking legal advice. The toll-free number is 1-800-332-0419.

It's provided by Iowa Legal Aid, Iowa State Bar Association and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyer Project.

Projecting Iowa's needs when the state reaches its peak

Reynolds said all Iowans have a role to play in limiting the spread. Stay at home if you're sick, practice social distancing, limit essential trips and practice good hygiene.

Companies across the country are developing faster tests, and some of those are coming to Iowa.

However, Reynolds continued to defend her position on not ordering a shelter-in-place order for the state.

"I can't lock the state down. I can't lock everybody in their home," Reynolds said. "We have to make sure the supply chain is up and going. we have an essential workforce that is up and going. People also have to be responsible for themselves."

The peak is getting closer, according to Sarah Reisetter with the IDPH. Officials anticipate the peak will be here by mid-to-late-April.

Right now, the State Hygienic Lab is able to test 1,761 people, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said her administration is in constant contact with the Iowa Hospital Association to see what capacity Iowa's 118 hospitals have to care for those infected with the coronavirus.

There are 1,500 ventilators and anesthesia machines in the state, including numbers from the Iowa National Guard. Some of these can be used for two people at a time.