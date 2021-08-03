How Iowa's virus battle began | COVID Cause & Effect, Ep. 1

Local 5 breaks down the novel coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted Iowans over the last year.

A little bit of hope, but still a lot of worries

Watch "COVID Cause & Effect" on-air, online and on the We Are Iowa app Sunday night at 10 p.m. and Monday-Friday night at 6 p.m.

Local 5 is breaking down, from the beginning, the impact that COVID-19 has had on the state.

The road to recovery began immediately following Iowa's first three confirmed cases on March 8, 2020, but there is still much to do before any sense of normalcy is back.

More than 864,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, with 833,624 being given to Iowans.

But as the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021, the state's vaccine journey began .

Chapter one : The beginning

The United States reported its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 21, 2020. Three days later, Illinois reported its first case.

During this time, Iowa started preparations, including seminars for schools and businesses to learn about what to do in case an outbreak occurred.

On March 6, Nebraska reports its first case, closing in on Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds orders partial activation of the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) the next day.

"We knew I think, from the very beginning, this was going to be serious. I don't know if we thought it would last a year, but we knew it was going to be serious," Reynolds told Local 5's Rachel Droze in an interview last month.

And then, on March 8, Iowa confirmed three individuals in Johnson County tested positive for the virus after coming home from an Egyptian cruise. Reynolds signs a Disaster Proclamation in response to the new cases.

"I don't know if you're ever ready for an unprecedented, historic pandemic," Reynolds said. "I'm not sure you can ever be prepared and, the thing with this pandemic is, the information has changed so much over time so you have to be flexible and be able to adjust and move with it."

"We had a really tough 2019 and people just completely forget that because of the pandemic. It's hard to believe it's been a year. I mean, sometimes I ... it feels like 10."

To watch the full interview with Gov. Reynolds, click here or view on YouTube below

Days later, colleges closed down. All three of Iowa's public universities move to online classes by March 11, the same day the World Health Organization characterizes COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Less than a week after the first three cases were confirmed, Reynolds announced community spread in the state.

Her administration recommended schools to close for four weeks, but did not mandate it.

On March 16, the Iowa Legislature closed down in the middle of session. The next day, the rest of the state is mandated to shut down.

Just one week after the state shut down, the state confirmed its first death from the virus, an older adult, 61-80 years old from Dubuque County.

During the week of March 24, Reynolds ordered retail stores, salons, bars, tattoo parlors and more to shut down. Non-essential surgeries were halted, and hospitals started limiting visitors.

Then in April, Iowa saw its largest one-week spike in unemployment rates.

Reynolds and her administration introduced Regional Medical Coordination Centers on April 7, detailing more information about Iowans battling the virus from inside hospitals.

Throughout April, the governor's administration provided Iowans with updates on outbreaks at long-term care facilities, which house those most vulnerable to the virus.

Then, the entire country experienced personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages.

"I made phone calls to source PPE, my CFO at DHS was making phone calls late in the evening – weekends – to source PPE," said interim Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia, who is also the director of the Iowa Department of Human Services. "It really was it was an all-hands-on-deck effort. Every state agency was engaged. We were highly coordinated and working on getting supplies into Iowa. I think we did.

"Ultimately, we were able to, but those were scary times."

Garcia started at DHS in Nov. 2019 and was tagged in to serve as interim IDPH director in August 2020. She was later confirmed a permanent director of IDPH.

"We've tried really hard to provide that information in real-time; real, accurate, clear information to Iowans, but it is ever-changing because we're learning more and we're learning more every day," Garcia said. "So that's been a balance. We don't want to jump the gun and explain something before we're ready to really explain it and understand it ourselves and understand the impacts it has on Iowans."



"I was looking at the residents and our facilities. I wanted to make sure that they were safe, that my employees were safe and we were still able to take care of children in need of assistance and do our work. So, we worked around the clock to make that happen."

To watch the full interview with Iowa DHS/DPH Director Kelly Garcia, click here or view on YouTube below

COVID hit Iowa's meatpacking plants with devastating force. The spread of the virus happened quickly, forcing some of these plants to close for cleaning, threatening the country's food supply.

Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo announced all schools must close for in-person learning for the rest of the year.

That happened on April 17.

"Knowing what I know now, I probably would not have closed the schools," Reynolds said. "Community spread at that time meant three to four cases in one area, and so we did what almost every other state did and we closed our schools down and then started some closures after that. Very targeted and mitigated, but still, I probably wouldn't have done that if I'd known then what I know now."

Just a few days later on April 21, TestIowa launched to administer thousands of tests a day. The website still allows Iowans to schedule free appointments to get tested for COVID-19.

Many saw the rollout as shaky, reporting issues with test availability and access.

As cases started to decrease slightly, Reynolds and her team announced plans to reopen the state. Elective surgeries and farmers' markets were set to start in May, even though cases and deaths from the virus continued.

Woodbury County, located 100 miles east of Omaha, was one area in Iowa hardest hit early on.

"When we got hit, it was like a waterfall,” said Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department. “It was a flood and, frankly, we were not ready."

According to U.S. Census data, about 100,000 people live in Woodbury County.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Sioux City area is largely made up of blue-collar workers.

The Dakota City Tyson plant, located just over the Nebraska border, is one of the area’s major employers. In April, a COVID-19 outbreak temporarily shut down the plant.

"Once it started in that population, we didn't feel like it was going to stop anytime soon,” Brock said.

Tyson idled the plant for six days to deep clean and test their 4,300 employees.

Hospitals, around that time, were stretched thin and because of that, Dr. Larry Volz, chief medical director at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he felt Tyson should have idled sooner.

“I felt like, especially at the time, production should have stopped earlier,” Volz said. “That's just my opinion. I think at the time that we finally stopped production, the virus had already been rampant. We had already surged.”

Treatment protocols for COVID were still being investigated, so doctors were unsure if the care they were giving was helping or hurting.

“[We were] learning a lot of what [we were] doing, from a treatment standpoint, from Facebook COVID groups for physicians,” Volz said. “We were learning what they thought was working in New York at an ICU and trying to implement the same thing here. We were redirecting and pivoting based on data and information coming out from CDC or from other studies. A lot of it was really just doing the best you can with the knowledge we have.”

The elderly and those with underlying conditions are most likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID, but Volz said in late April and early May, many patients in the hospital didn’t fit that description.

“When we were seeing a 48-year-old Hispanic male come in from the meatpacking plant and going on a ventilator, those were those were really scary times,” Volz added. “[We were thinking], ‘If these young, healthy people are getting sick from this, what is this really going to end up being?’”

Back then, personal protective equipment was in short supply, and doctors in Woodbury County were competing with the rest of the world.

"I can't have my nurses in the ICU taking care of a COVID patient wearing a homemade cloth mask hoping that they're going to stay protected,” Dr. Volz said.

Volz said there was a time he bought the entire supply of painting masks from a local store.

“I remember me and one of my daughters driving to Home Depot and buying all the N95s and face shields that they had because it was the only place that we could get them before the community bought them,” Volz said. “We filled up the back of my pickup truck with painting masks because we weren't sure we were going to have enough PPE to get through."

Data on the Siouxland District Health Department’s website shows Woodbury County had 25 new positive cases reported the week of April 19. At the time, that was the most cases reported in a single week.

The following week, that record was shattered, when 448 new cases were reported.

Then, the week of May 3, the record was broken again with 667 new cases reported.