Visitor restrictions placed on central Iowa hospitals

Hospital visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and must wear a mask upon entering the hospital or clinic.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in several central Iowa counties, hospitals are limiting visitors to only one or two caregivers.

Effective Tuesday, July 21, the following must apply for hospital visitors:

A patient is imminently dying. Two caregivers will be allowed at a time and may rotate at the discretion of the clinical care team. Visitors under the age of 18 may be allowed in this case, at the discretion of the clinical care team.

The patient is being treated in an Emergency Department (ED)/Trauma Service, outpatient clinic, and/or undergoing surgery. One designated caregiver will be allowed.

The patient is a minor under the age of 18 years. Two parents/designated caregivers/guardians at a time will be allowed in the patient’s room to support care of the patient; designated caregivers may rotate at the discretion of the clinical care team.

The patient is suffering from confusion or delirium. One designated caregiver will be allowed in the patient’s room to support the care of the patient.

In maternity services (Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, OB ED, MTT), one designated caregiver/support person and 1 certified doula/outside birth coach will be allowed in the patient’s room to support the care of the mother.

The policy will be in effect for Broadlawns Medical Center, MercyOne Des Moines, MercyOne West Des Moines and UnityPoint Health — Des Moines.

Hospital visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and must wear a mask upon entering the hospital or clinic.

Additional information for caregivers:

Siblings under the age of 16 are not allowed

Must always remain in patient room as appropriate

Free from illness such as fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runnynose

Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas; cafeterias will not be open to the public

"We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for you," Polk County Health Department said in a statement. "While we are committed to providing a family-centered care environment, right now restricting visitors is in the best interest of our hospitalized patients and staff."