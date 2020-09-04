COVID-19 live updates: 2 additional deaths reported, bringing state's total to 29; positive cases now at 1,270

13,703 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Thursday and 476 Iowans have recovered.

Iowa has set another state record for unemployment claims as COVID-19 positive cases total 1,270 with 29 deaths.

The latest numbers announced Thursday include two additional deaths: an elderly adult (81+ years old) and an older adult (61-80 years old), both from Linn County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that the State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test 2,530.

Gov. Reynolds daily press conference (April 9, 2020) WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 response as Iowa unemployment claims top 67,000. bit.ly/2RrhCpY Posted by We Are Iowa Local 5 News on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Thursday, April 9

State sees largest one-day jump in positive cases

With 125 new positive COVID-19 cases, Iowa is now at 1,270 total. The increase marks the state's largest one-day increase in positive cases so far.

The recovery rate remains at 38%, according to Gov. Reynolds.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also provided an update on their region-by-region assessment:

Region 1: Level 8

Region 2: Level 7

Region 3: Level 6

Region 4: Level 6

Region 5: Level 9

Region 6: Level 8

Hospitals ordered to give daily COVID-19 data to state

Weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Iowa hospitals have been ordered to report daily statistics to the state on the number of patients they’re treating and whether they have enough resources.

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued an order April 3 requiring hospitals to report every day on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said repeatedly that data is driving her decisions on how to manage the outbreak.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said Wednesday that the mandatory order was necessary because hospitalization numbers haven’t always been accurate or timely.

Reporting by The Associated Press

Iowa sees 67K unemployment claims for week ending April 4

New unemployment numbers show that 67,334 Iowans filed initial claims last week, an increase of 11,368.

64,187 initial claims were filed by people who work and live in Iowa, while 3,147 were filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The latest total sets a record for the state, which was previously held by the week ending in March 28.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the following industries had the most claims:

Health Care and Social Assistance (9,632)

Manufacturing (9,218)

Retail Trade (8,088)

Accommodation and Food Services (7,123)

Construction (2,696)

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962 and $27,565,232.79 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants for.

School districts prepare to finish school online

As of noon Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Education says they've received 212 district responses with plans for continuous learning as requested by Gov. Reynolds.

"Based on the Technology Needs Survey we shared last week, we’ve been developing a system for students to check-out Chromebooks as well as plans to support families in need of Internet access," Urbandale Community School District Superintendent Steve Bass wrote in a letter to parents. "Once both plans are finalized, we will be contacting families who have expressed a need for a device and/or Internet access. We will do everything possible to ensure all students have access to our weekly learning plans."