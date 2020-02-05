COVID-19 live updates: 528 more Iowans test positive, 9 more die from complications

As of Sunday, 9,169 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 184 have died.

Some businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties are finding ways to open their doors this weekend after Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.

While some areas can reopen, Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Friday that it is not a requirement.

Local 5 is tracking down the latest COVID-19 developments across the state for you.

44,017 tests have returned negative.

May 3, 2020

528 more Iowans test positive, 9 die from complications

A release from Gov. Reynolds' office said 528 more Iowans have contracted COVID-19. The state's total is 9,169. Negative tests total to 44,017.

Nine more Iowans died from complications, according to the Iowa Dept. of Public Health. Their locations and age ranges are as follows:

Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Currently there are 378 hospitalized patients. 3,325 Iowans have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 36%.

As of Sunday, one in 59 Iowans have been tested.

May 2, 2020

Elderly couple survives battle with coronavirus just in time for their 70th wedding anniversary

An Iowa couple who have been married for nearly 70 years are back home after they both recovered from bouts of COVID-19.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 88-year-old Bert McCandless and his 89-year-old wife, Ardis, contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus in March.

Both were hospitalized at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where Bert nearly didn’t make it.

Ardis spent three days in the hospital in late March, but as she started to get better, Bert’s condition worsened. He was placed on a ventilator for two weeks and doctors estimated he had no better than a 20% chance of surviving.

Iowa Dept. of Public Health releases latest details on COVID-19

757 additional Iowans tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The statewide total of Iowans with COVID-19 is 8,641.

87% of the newly confirmed cases are within the 22 counties were restrictions remain in place. Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury Counties contain 493 of the 757 additional cases reported Saturday.

41,086 people have tested negative for the virus in Iowa. The total number of Iowans tested is 49,727.

3,156 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 while 353 are currently hospitalized. The recovery rate sits at 36%.

A release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said one in 63 Iowans have been tested. It also said that Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as the State Hygienic Lab completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week.

Another five Iowans succumbed to COVID-19 complications. 175 total Iowans have died from complications. Their locations and age ranges are as follows:

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County , 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hy-Vee giving away bananas to Des Moines customers on May 5

Who doesn't want a bunch of bananas? Next Tuesday, Hy-Vee will be distributing more than 32,000 bananas to Des Moines-area customers at the Southridge Mall.

The Midwest grocery chain will donate one bag with two bunches of fresh DOLE Organic Bananas starting at 4 p.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market debuts virtual meet-up

Saturday marks the Opening Day for the Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market for 2020. The coronavirus has made it so the entire event is virtual for it's first day.

Starting at 8 a.m., market-goers will be able to meet with organizers for the first ever online fair.