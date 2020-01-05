COVID-19 live updates: Businesses reopen in parts of Iowa; Yankee Doodle Pops postponed

Under a new public health proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds, certain businesses in 77 counties can resume operating under reduced occupancy.

With certain business in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties allowed to reopen starting Friday, Local 5 is tracking down the latest COVID-19 developments from across the state.

As of Thursday morning, 7,145 Iowans have tested positive for the coronvirus and 162 have died.

35,522 tests have returned negative.

May 1, 2020

Iowa businesses in 77 counties can reopen Friday with certain restrictions

The proclamation allows restaurants, malls, libraries, fitness centers, race tracks and other retail establishments to open using social distancing guidelines in those 77 counties.

Closures and COVID-19 guidance for all other items—such as amusement parks and hair salons—have been extended through May 15.

Churches statewide are allowed to operate while maintaining proper social distancing.

The businesses permitted to begin reopening in the 77 counties must use the following social distancing guidelines:

Capacity limited: The establishment must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of it's normal capacity.

Groups limited: A restaurant may not allow any groups of six or more.

Self-service prohibited.

Common seating areas and play areas at malls remain closed.

All social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures must be followed.

Race tracks are permitted to open its operations as long as it does not permit spectators to attend it's events in person.

Ex-Iowa governor urges Reynolds to rethink COVID-19 policies.

Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver is urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to back off policies that he says will force employees to be in unsafe workplaces that have had coronavirus outbreaks.

Culver says in a letter to Reynolds that workers should not have to risk serious illness or death or face the loss of their unemployment benefits. He warned that her policy choices “will affect Iowans’ quality of life for generations to come.”

Culver, a Democrat who served from 2007 to 2011, said the Republican governor’s policies have created an appearance “that the state’s most powerful business owners have exerted undue influence.”

Reporting by The Associated Press

Yankee Doodle Pops in Des Moines postponed

The Des Moines Symphony announced Friday that its annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert, as well as this summer's Water Works Pops, have been postponed.

"The Des Moines Symphony’s Yankee Doodle Pops, originally planned for Thursday, July 2 at the Iowa State Capitol, will be reimagined as a community-wide Labor Day celebration on Monday, September 7 in the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park," the symphony wrote. "As part of this special concert, the Orchestra will honor Labor Day heroes who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, including healthcare workers and first responders."

The Symphony’s second season of Water Works Pops, originally scheduled July 24-26, will move to Labor Day weekend along with the rescheduled Yankee Doodle Pops Concert.

The free, outdoor concerts will be offered on September 5-7, 2020.

Yankee Doodle Pops will return to the Iowa State Capitol next summer on Friday, July 2, 2021.