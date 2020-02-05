COVID-19 live updates: Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market opens virtually

As of Friday, 7,884 Iowans have tested positive for the coronvirus and 170 have died.

Some businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties are finding ways to open their doors this weekend after Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.

While some areas can reopen, Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Friday that it is not a requirement.

Local 5 is tracking down the latest COVID-19 developments across the state for you.

As of Friday morning, 7,884 Iowans have tested positive for the coronvirus and 170 have died.

37,709 tests have returned negative.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus information.

May 2, 2020

Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market debuts virtual meet-up

Saturday marks the Opening Day for the Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market for 2020. The coronavirus has made it so the entire event is virtual for it's first day.

Starting at 8 a.m., market-goers will be able to meet with organizers for the first ever online fair.