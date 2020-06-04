COVID-19 live updates: Gov. Reynolds has 'productive and positive' call with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Latest numbers released Monday: 946 total positive cases, 25 deaths and 10,653 negative tests.

Local 5 is compiling the latest information regarding COVID-19 as it develops in Iowa.

According to numbers released Monday morning from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 946 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus with 10,653 tests coming back negative.

After the confirmation of three deaths on Monday, the state's total number of fatalities is 25.

"More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents," IDPH said. "More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities."

Monday, April 6

Gov. Reynolds has "productive and positive" call with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Iowa's governor tweeted Monday that she spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Also on the call was Governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts.

Reynolds said last week that those claling for an Iowa shelter-in-place order such as Dr. Fauci "can't just look at a map and assume no action has been taken."

Reynolds orders additional businesses to close

Gov. Reynolds ordered the following businesses to close until April 30:

Malls

Social/fraternal clubs

Bingo halls

Bowling allies

Pool halls

Arcades

Amusement parks

Libraries

Museums

Zoos

Skating rinks/parks

Outdoor and indoor playgrounds

Children's play centers

Tobacco and vaping stores

Racetracks

Toy stores

Gaming stores

Instrument/music stores

Movie stores

Camp grounds

Additional deaths, positive cases announced

Gov. Reynolds announced additional details on COVID-19 in Iowa. Three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 complications.

One older adult (61-80) from Linn County and two elderly adults (81+) from Tama County passed away as of Monday morning. The total number of deaths is 25 in Iowa.

Reynolds said 78 additional positive cases have been identified, reaching a total of 946 positive cases in the state. Negative tests total to 10,653.

There are 99 people hospitalized as of Sunday night.A total of 284 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

The latest positive cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

DART further reduces services

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority announced it will further reduce its weekday service due to COVID-19.

"Most DART Local Routes will operate on the Saturday service schedule on weekdays as part of the additional, temporary service reduction. There are no changes to Saturday and Sunday service at this time," DART said in a release. "To protect the health and safety of employees and riders, DART is asking that people only ride when absolutely necessary to get to work or to other essential destinations like the grocery store and pharmacy."

Copies of the temporary schedules are available at ridedart.com and the MyDART app.

Full changes can be found here.

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of COVID-19

Alumni say 73-year-old John DeMarco, a longtime physical education teacher at Regina High School, died after testing positive for the coronavirus and being treated at two Iowa City hospitals.

Students and alumni at Regina say that was DeMarco, who was known as “Coach D”, had been a fixture there since his arrival in 1981, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa Department of Transportation says traffic is down during COVID-19

Since March 13, weekday traffic has been down around 40 percent, while weekend traffic has been down around 50 percent, according to the Iowa DOT.

Commercial truck traffic has been up by five percent.

Latest guidance from Iowa Judicial Branch

Courts across Iowa have adjusted to the outbreak of COVID-19 by limiting Clerk of Court and courtroom access for "emergency and essential matters" only.

These are defined as (but not limited to):

Criminal matters that cannot be continued or conducted by videoconference or telephone

The protection of vulnerable people, such as the elderly, children and persons with disabilities

Initial appearances, preliminary hearings, bail hearings and arraignments

Hearings related to quarantine orders and other public-health related matters

Protection orders for individual who fear for their safety

Search warrants and other law enforcement actions

For the latest on what is and isn't being held in Iowa courthouses, click here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.