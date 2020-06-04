COVID-19 live updates: Gov. Reynolds to hold press conference at 11 a.m.

Latest numbers released Sunday: 868 total positive cases, 22 deaths and 9,973 negative tests.

Local 5 is compiling the latest information regarding COVID-19 as it develops in Iowa.

According to numbers released Sunday afternoon from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 868 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus with 9,973 tests coming back negative.

After the confirmation of eight deaths on Sunday, the state's total number of fatalities is 22.

"More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents," IDPH said. "More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities."

Monday, April 6

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of COVID-19

Alumni say 73-year-old John DeMarco, a longtime physical education teacher at Regina High School, died after testing positive for the coronavirus and being treated at two Iowa City hospitals.

Students and alumni at Regina say that was DeMarco, who was known as “Coach D”, had been a fixture there since his arrival in 1981, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa Department of Transportation says traffic is down during COVID-19

Since March 13, weekday traffic has been down around 40 percent, while weekend traffic has been down around 50 percent, according to the Iowa DOT.

Commercial truck traffic has been up by five percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.