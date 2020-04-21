COVID-19 live updates: Iowa sees 29K initial unemployment claims last week, state pays out $48M in benefits

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

At Local 5, we're bringing you the FACTS NOT FEAR with the latest information and safety tips. Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

As of Wednesday morning, Iowa sits at 3,748 positive COVID-19 cases with 90 deaths and 24,496 negative tests.

During her Monday press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds stressed that packing plants are taking necessary precautions to protect workers and that closing down operations would put the food supply in jeopardy.

"They're doing a lot of things proactively because they know it's extremely important that they take care of their workforce," Reynolds said. "So they perform the essential role that they play to make sure that the nation's food supply is secure and moving."

Thursday, April 23

27K initial unemployment claim filed in Iowa last week

According to the latest U.S. Department of Labor data, 27,912 initial unemployment claims were filed last week. That's a decrease of 15,977 from the week before.

26,192 of the claims were filed by people who work and live in Iowa, with 1,720 filed by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing claims was 151,846 and the state paid out $48,091,551.28 in unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending April 18.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the following industries have tallied the most claims:

Manufacturing (5,143)

Health Care & Social Assistance (3,985)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (3,817)

Retail Trade (3,307)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,606)

Boosting Iowa small businesses during #Back2Biz challenge

America's Small Business Development Centers is challenging Iowans to support small businesses.

Here's just a few ideas for how you can do to get involved with the Support Small Businesses 5 Day Challenge: Tag local businesses on social media, purchase gift cards, write a review online or send encouraging messages to business owners.

"We’re excited to share a way for everyone to support all types of small businesses from the safety of their home," state director Lisa Shimkat said in a release. "Our hashtag for the campaign also has an encouraging message of #Back2Biz.”

Starting Sunday, America's SBDC will release daily challenge videos on their website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Elton John concert in Des Moines postponed

The Iowa Events Center announced Thursday that Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" concert scheduled for June 11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines will be rescheduled.

The show will be rescheduled for 2021, "as the health of Elton's fans is of upmost importance," a tweet from Iowa Events Center reads.

The Outreach Program hosts COVID-19 friendly meal packing event

Local non-profit organization The Outreach Program, is hosting a COVID-19 friendly meal packing event that starts Thursday.

The event will start at Southridge Mall at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Inmate at Polk County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms that an inmate at the Polk County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The Polk County Jail has and continues its aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in the facility. As much as possible, we have increased distancing with our staff and inmate population," the sheriff's office said in a release. "We have done this by utilizing the different areas within the jail. We have separate isolation areas with negative pressure capability to separate affected subjects."

Staff must undergo temperature checks before and after their shifts, and all individuals appearing at the jail are undergoing a screening process, according to the sheriff's office.

DART reports positive tests from employee

A maintenance employee with the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority has tested positive.

The organization announced that the employee had most recently been working alone on a vehicle that had not been in service for several months.

DART says the employee has not reported to work for several day and was tested on Tuesday.

"DART believes the risk of transmission between the infected employee and other DART employees or DART riders is low," DART said in a release. "However, we are asking our employees who still report to work each day to monitor themselves for any symptoms of this disease."

Preventative measures taken by DART include:

Daily cleaning and sanitizing of all DART vehicles, and common spaces of DART’s facilities.

Suspending fares and asking riders who can to get on and off buses using the back doors.

Providing employees with protective materials, including sanitizer, gloves and masks.

Recommending that all riders wear masks when on board a DART bus or when waiting for a bus at DART Central Station or at a bus stop with other riders.

Limiting the number of people inside common areas at DART Central Station.

Asking riders to only use DART for essential trips.

Using extra buses during peak travel times to ensure riders can keep their distance from each other while on the bus.

Asking riders and employees to practice safe social distancing whenever possible.

City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation Department extends closures

Some highly-anticipated events in West Des Moines, such as the Tom Karpan Relays, aren't being put on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is just one of many moves city leaders made, as the Parks & Recreation Department has extended the cancellation of programs, events and facility reservations through May 29. Originally, it was for May 10.

More information about the changes is available on the City of West Des Moines' website.

Care workers offered tests after surge of virus cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health is offering coronavirus testing for all employees of long-term care facilities in Tama County because of a rising number of cases in the region.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday following a surge of cases at the National Beef plant in Tama, where 177 workers tested positive for COVID-19. The eastern Iowa plant resumed production Monday after being closed for two weeks due to the virus spread among its workers. Reynolds has frequently noted that a large percentage of those who have died from the virus live in long-term care facilities.

Also Wednesday, officials said there were 107 new positive coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the total to 90 people

Reporting by The Associated Press/Scott McFetridge

Iowa election chief urges voting by mail in wake of outbreak

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging residents to avoid gathering at polling places for the June 2 primary election and instead vote by mail.

The absentee voting period for mailed primary ballots begins Thursday. Pate said in a news release Wednesday that voting from home is safest way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The form should arrive in residents’ mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to county auditors' offices.

Requests must be received by by 5 p.m. on May 22.

Reporting by The Associated Press

107 new positive cases, 7 additional deaths reported

Iowa's deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 90, with 3,748 positive cases statewide, according to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The seven deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

WATCH: Gov. Reynolds' press conference for April 22, 2020

24,496 testes have returned negative.

Iowa Dept. of Corrections reports 10 more addition COVID-19 cases

Following expanded testing within its facilities, the Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting that 10 of 69 coronavirus tests conducted on inmates at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville have come back positive.

11 are still pending and 48 were negative.

"The department intends to continue expanding testing of inmates and staff that have worked in specific areas at IMCC, primarily those involved the intake process and quarantine units," the department said in a statement. "Once these tests are completed, testing will expand to other areas of the facility. Inmates with positive test results will continue to be moved to medical isolation cells where staff use full PPE when required to have direct contact with these inmates."

Testing site opens at nursing home

The Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Human Services and Iowa National Guard, will open a testing site for long-term care facility staff in Tama County.

Testing will take place at the Toledo Juvenile Home School Building.

Tyson plant in Waterloo closes indefinitely

After an outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed last week at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo, the company has decided to indefinitely suspend operations at the pork plant beginning Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Tyson, the facility has been running at reduced levels of production due to sick workers. The facility's 2,800 employees are invited to come to the plant later this week for coronavirus testing, according to Tyson.

“Protecting our team members is our top priority and the reason we’ve implemented numerous safety measures during this challenging and unprecedented time,” said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats. “Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production."

So far, the virus has infected more than 366 in Black Hawk County and caused two deaths. Two weeks ago, the county reported just 12 cases.

Local business celebrates milestone by giving back to the community

Elder Corporation is celebrating 60 years of business in Pleasant Hill.

Although the company can't celebrate together, they want to give back to the community. They are teaming up with Great Caterers of Iowa to serve 1,000 free meals.

Drive-thru pickup is available Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. at 1480 Sloans Way in Pleasant Hill.

Tuesday, April 21

Sioux City Chief of Police 1 of 9 in department recovering from COVID-19

Nine employees with the Sioux City Police Department, including its police chief, are recovering from the coronavirus.

Chief Rex Mueller, along with a captain, two lieutenants, a sergeant, an officer and three civilian staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and "have been recovering," according to the department.

"The SCPD also appreciates the outpouring of support and assistance from the community following the discovery of cases within our department," Sioux City PD said in a statement. "We were overwhelmed with the support of community members and their desire to provide resources to the officers and staff to assist them in staying healthy as they continued their work during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Black Hawk County Board of Health issue proclamation asking governor to temporarily shut down Tyson Foods

According to the Black Hawk County Board of Health, the proclamation asks Governor Reynolds and Tyson Foods to temporarily shut down the Tyson plant due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The proclamation passed Tuesday morning during a special meeting from the county's Board of Health.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 107 cases were reported in Black Hawk County in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Iowa reports highest positive one-day case count ever, Reynolds introduces new assessment tool

482 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the state Department of Public Health. That's the largest one-day increase in positive cases since the pandemic began.

Another four Iowans have lost their lives to the virus. One person passed away in Linn County and three lost their lives in Polk County. Black Hawk County reported 107 new positive cases for the day, the highest number of cases for one county for a one-day period.

The state also launched TestIowa.com to assess an individual Iowan's risk for contractive COVID-19 and provide drive-through testing for those at a higher risk.

Reynolds is asking every Iowan to take the online assessment.

The program consists of three steps:

Assess: Iowans can answer questions online to determine current risk. Test: Those at a higher risk will take priority for testing at a drive-through testing location. Track: Those who test positive will answer questions to "help isolate the infection rate".

WATCH: Gov. Reynolds press conference for April 21, 2020

Iowa pork plant reopens after outbreak; a 2nd begins testing.

One Iowa pork plant at the center of a major coronavirus outbreak is reopening as another began testing all employees to learn the scope of their infections.

Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, where more than 200 workers have become infected and at least two have died. The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak. In northern Iowa, Wright County officials reported that 16 employees at a pork processing facility run by Prestage Foods of Iowa have tested positive.

Mass testing at the plant began Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press

UnityPoint Health reducing hours for staff, enacting "limited" furloughs and pay cuts

One of Iowa's largest hospital and clinic systems is taking steps to curb the financial hit brought on by COVID-19.

Effective Sunday, UnityPoint Health will enact:

Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders

Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures

15% average reduction in executive pay

"The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer," UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer said in a statement. "While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future."

UnityPoint Health employs more than 30,000.

US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses this year for the U.S. pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value.

Some farmers have resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions. After extended trade disputes and worker shortages, this was supposed to finally be the year hog farmers hit it big with prices expected to climb amid soaring domestic and foreign demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising to send cash and buy stored pork but industry leaders say it might not be enough to stem devastating losses.

Reporting by The Associated Press/David Pitt

Parking lots closed at Gray's Lake Park

To further improve social distancing, the gates and parking lots at Gray's Lake Park are closed effective Tuesday.

The trail remains open and the park road will be available for pedestrian use.

"We ask that everyone please remember to follow CDC guidelines when walking, running or biking and maintain a minimum of six feet between other park visitors," Des Moines Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

Submit a question to our VERIFY team!