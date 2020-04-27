COVID-19 live updates: Iowa’s Ride canceled; businesses in some parts of Iowa allowed to reopen starting Friday

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can reopen—including malls, restaurants and spiritual gatherings—starting May 1.

With elective surgeries and farmers' markets set to resume Monday in Iowa, Local 5 is compiling the latest information surrounding COVID-19 in the state.

"This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa and getting life and business back to normal as soon as possible," Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds' new public health proclamation also allows elective surgeries to resume if hospitals and health care providers have adequate PPE supplies.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

As of Monday morning, 5,868 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 with 32,282 negative tests and 127 deaths statewide.

Monday, April 27

Iowa's Ride canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Iowa's Ride has canceled their inaugural ride due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa's Ride announced the decision to cancel the ride, which would have taken place between July 12 and July 18, 2020, on their website on Monday night. TJ Juskiewicz, the director of the group, said that they made the decision with the safety of participants and staff in mind after consulting with involved parties.

Riders can request a refund of 75% of their registration fees until May 15, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Cindy Axne calls for stimulus check resources for individuals without internet

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa has issued a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service asking for increased connectivity when it comes to the recent COVID-19 stimulus checks.

"I ask the IRS to create a dedicated phone line for Americans to provide the basic information required to receive direct deposit," Axne wrote. "Without the ability to do this, my constituents will be unable to get their payment for months or may have the payment sent to the wrong person."

An online portal has been set up for those with internet access to track their stimulus money.

Hy-Vee employees now required to wear masks on the job, will receive additional 10 percent bonus

Effective Monday, all Hy-Vee employees will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering inside the store at all times, the company announced Monday.

Hy-Vee says masks have bee provided for their employees over the course of the last few weeks, but made wearing one mandatory starting Monday.

As a token of gratitude, Hy-Vee also announced they would be granting another front line employee appreciation bonus for all part-time and full-time employees. This will add 10 percent to the wages they earn from working between April 13 and May 3.

Iowa Workforce Development provides additional guidance for unemployment benefits

Iowans who are laid off temporarily due to COVID-19 but refuse to return to work after being recalled will lose their unemployment benefits, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

Certain circumstances are excluded:

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms;

If you have recovered but it caused medical complications rendering you unable to perform essential job duties

If a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19

If you are providing care for a member of your household who was diagnosed with COVID-19

If you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 reasons; or

If you do not have transportation to your place of work because of COVID-19

IWD says not showing up and still collecting unemployment benefits will be considered a "voluntary quit".

"The additional unemployment benefits that are provided under the CARES Act are meant to be temporary in nature and bridge the gap between the outbreak and a return to normal,” IWD Director Director Beth Townsend said in a statement. “For Iowans whose employment may be permanently affected by the outbreak, we have many training opportunities under Future Ready Iowa to help them obtain training and begin a new career in a high-demand, high-paying job."

DART fixed route operator tests positive for COVID-19

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (or DART) was notified Monday that a fixed route operator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The operator hasn't worked since Wed. April 22, as they started experiencing symptoms the day after. DART says the operator will receive full pay as they're quarantining at home for the next 14 days.

This is the second DART employee to test positive for the virus, as a maintenance worker tested positive last week. DART will continue their preventative measures until further notice. For a complete list of the measures being taken, visit their website.

Legislative session extended until mid-May

Iowa legislative leaders say they will not resume this year’s legislative session until after May 15.

The Iowa Legislative Council will meet by telephone this week to vote on the continued suspension of the session. The date and time for the meeting wasn’t immediately set. The council makes rules when the legislative body isn’t in session.

It voted on April 9 to continue the initial suspension passed in March due to increasing coronavirus cases.

Reporting by The Associated Press

First resident at a state-run resource center tests positive

One resident at the Woodward Resource Center in central Iowa tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

DHS said this is the first resident to test positive at any of it's six facilities. No staff members at WRC have tested positive.

Five employees at other facilities have tested positive.

Dallas County confirms outbreak at long-term care facility

The Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Dallas County identified 12 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

An outbreak occurs when three or more residents at one facility test positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Residents and their families have been notified, according to the Dallas County Health Department.

Affected residents are currently in isolation. As of Monday, Dallas County has 179 total cases of COVID-19.

77 Iowa counties can soon reopen with certain restrictions

WATCH: Gov. Reynolds' full press conference (April 27, 2020)

Gov. Reynolds announced Monday that 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can reopen—including malls, restaurants and spiritual gatherings—starting May 1.

Restrictions for such changes include operating at 50% capacity for restaurants and malls, and social distancing for religious gatherings.

Polk County is not included in the May 1 reopening. They are part of the 22 counties highlighted below whose closures were extended to May 15.

IDPH: 9 more Iowans die, 349 more test positive

Nine more Iowans are dead from COVID-19 complications, according to an update to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website. The total number of deaths in the state is 127.

According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black

Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dubuque

County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk

County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Poweshiek

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington

County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Another 393 Iowans tested positive for the virus, reaching the total of 5,868. The IDPH says 2,021 people have recovered. The recovery rate is now 34%.

Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices

Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses.

But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages.

On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.

Reporting by The Associated Press/David Pitt

Food pantry opening at Des Moines Boys & Girls Club

Starting Monday, the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club in Des Moines will begin its food pantry operations in partnership with the Food Bank of Iowa.

The pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa attorney general accuses Orange City man of price gouging on eBay

An online seller from Iowa is accused of "charging excessive prices" on more than 250 products such as toilet paper and disinfectants.

Michael Evan Noteboom is named in a lawsuit filed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. He allegedly used the account name 'mn65' on ebay, and is subject to penalties up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Act.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19