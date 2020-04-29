COVID-19 live updates: Trump executive order keeps meatpacking plants open; Hy-Vee extends hours

The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify the plants as critical infrastructure in order for them keep operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meat processing plaints in Iowa will resume operations following a Tuesday executive order from President Trump.

"Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency, the order states."

Iowa is home to 18 packing plants, and a Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo has been closed since last week after dozens of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, 6,376 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 136 have died.

33,447 tests have returned negative.

Restaurants and businesses in 77 Iowa counties are also preparing to reopen with certain restrictions starting Friday.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 to get the latest coronavirus updates.

April 29, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Hy-Vee extending hours for central Iowa locations

Des Moines area Hy-Vee locations have extended their hours to be open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., a company spokesperson tells Local 5.

This includes Hy-Vee Drugstores and locations in suburbs of Des Moines.

The first hour is still reserved for customers at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Convenience store hours remain as previously set.

Food pantry opens to help veterans

The Food Bank of Iowa is hosting a mobile drive-thru food pantry for veterans.

It will be located at 2350 Euclid Ave in Des Moines and be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Veterans are asked to bring their VA ID card of DD-214.