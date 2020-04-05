COVID-19 live updates: West Des Moines paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

As of Sunday morning, 9,703 Iowans have tested positive for the coronvirus and 188 have died.

More than 9,700 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 188 have died, according to Sunday's numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

While some areas can reopen, Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Friday that it is not a requirement.

"Iowans are going to decide. Churches are going to decide," Reynolds said. "It's not a mandate, it's an option."

May 4, 2020

West Des Moines paramedic tests positive

A paramedic with the West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The paramedic transported COVID-19 positive patients previously, however they didn't have any symptoms when they were tested. They were tested through TestIowa.

The paramedic has been removed from duty and will remain off for 10 days if they remain symptom free, per CDC guidelines.

West Des Moines EMS police has been to wear N95 masks, safety glasses/goggles and gloves with all patients since mid-April.

Another Iowa DHS employee tests positive at Woodward Resource Center

The Iowa Department of Human Services confirmed another staff member at the Woodward Resource Center tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, nine staff members across five of DHS's six facilities have tested positive for the virus. Woodward Resource Center has a total of 4 staff members and six residents with COVID-19.

The other staff members infected are from:

Cherokee Mental Health Institute (1)

Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders (1)

Independence Mental Health Institute (1)

Eldora Boys State Training School (2)

No other residents besides the six at Woodward have contracted COVID-19.

Marshall County confirms another long-term care facility outbreak

Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown is the center of another long-term care facility outbreak in Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced the outbreak at her press conference Monday.

There are 28 outbreaks across the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website.

534 more Iowans contract COVID-19, 4 more die from complications

Latest details from the Iowa Department of Public Health confirm an additional 534 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. 9,703 Iowans total have had COVID-19.

Another four Iowans died from the virus, reaching the total of 188. Their locations and age ranges are:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

3,486 Iowans have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is at 36%. As of Monday, 389 Iowans are hospitalized, according to the IDPH.

47,458 Iowans have tested negative for the virus. Gov. Reynolds said one in 55 Iowans have been tested as of Monday.

Casey's General Stores partner up with Feeding America to donate money to Iowa communities

Casey's General Stores is partnering up with Feeding America to donate half a million dollars to the 16 states that it serves. Iowa communities will see $22,500.

The following donations have been made specific to these areas for their immediate needs:

$5,000 to Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, IA

$5,000 to River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, IA

$5,000 to HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, IA

$5,000 to Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, IA

$2,500 to Food Bank for the Heartland PDO Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. in Sioux City, IA

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's donate 4,000 masks to Polk County Emergency Management

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's donated 4,000 masks to Polk County Emergency Management. It's part of Bass Pro Shops' founder Johnny Morris' nationwide one million mask donation to health care workers and first responders that are working on the front lines.

Iowa DNR: Issuing citations a "last resort" for state park visitors

Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources after finding a video of a crowded Ledges State Park Saturday.

The DNR said that state parks "remain open and a viable option to spend time in the fresh air and open space to help with mental health during the quarantine."

The parks and trails have seen "large volumes" in visitors, however the DNR hasn't issued any citations for disobeying guidelines. That would only be done as a "last resort effort," the DNR said.

DNR Parks Staff encourage people to utilize the park during non-peak times. The DNR said their peak volume of traffic is between 12 and 6 p.m.