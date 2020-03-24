COVID-19 pandemic separates families in times of need

Shirley Phinney has been right by her husband Craig's side through his cancer treatments. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, rules are changing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In an effort to free up staff to take care of coronavirus patients, hospitals across the state have postpone non-essential medical procedures.

UnityPoint implemented a new policy that will only allow visitors under special circumstances. For families like the Phinneys, this causes problems they've never had to deal with before.

Craig Phinney is battling cancer, and he's been at Methodist Hospital for over a month now. His wife Shirley has been by his side the entire time; but per the new policy, that's no longer an option.

"I'm not going to be able to be here when he has his surgery," Shirley said. "I'm not going to be able to be here for him when he gets out and when he has a hard time realizing this is a new way of life."

The news was broken to them Monday. Craig had his surgery on Tuesday, and Shirley says she expects Craig to be in the hospital for at least another 30 days to recover from the procedure. On top of all the other days he's had to spend here with Shirley by his side, Craig says it'll be tough to get used to the reality of her not being there.

"She's been my rock since I've been up here," Craig said. "I've been in the hospital 180 days since last June, and she's been by my side the entire time. So this is going to be a new normal for us that she's not going to be here."

There are very few exceptions to the new policy. Patients who are immediately dying are one visitor. Infants are allowed one parent, not both. Women in labor and patients with dementia are allowed one visitor as well.

So until Craig is released, or until the policy is lifted, Shirley has to just wait by the phone. She says under the new rules, she can't even have flowers delivered to her husband.