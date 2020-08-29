How Iowa's public universities are informing people of COVID-19 cases on its respective campuses

Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa have data dashboards available on their websites.

IOWA, USA — As colleges and universities open up for the fall semester, Iowa's three public universities are keeping track of COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

Here's a brief look at what Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa are offering.

Iowa State University

ISU leaders said they'll provide weekly updates on COVID-19 on their campus. The Ames-based school has already shared data for the first week of classes.

Administrators said during the first week of classes, which was Aug. 17-23, 957 students, faculty and staff were tested on campus with a total of 130 positive cases. That comes to a positivity rate of 13.6%.

Last week, ISU said students would have to follow new COVID-19 policies. In a campus-wide email, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said all on-campus and off-campus student gatherings must comply with all health orders.

This includes wearing appropriate face coverings and limiting the size of groups to ensure six-foot social distancing.

The university plans to report updates on COVID-19 here.

Meantime, a new TestIowa clinic will open at the ISU Research Park in Ames Monday. The Mary Greeley Medical Center manages the site, and it'll be a drive-through clinic, Ames leaders said.

The site will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., officials said. The website to take an assessment is here.

University of Iowa

At the University of Iowa,the school has a website providing regular updates on COVID-19 at its campus.

The Iowa City-based school is publishing self-reported, positive coronavirus tests from students, faculty and staff.

The latest data shows since Aug. 23, when school started at Iowa, there have been 500 new cases of COVID-19. For employees, there have been seven new cases.

In addition, the website highlights the number of residence hall students in quarantine and in self-isolation. Those numbers stand at 40 and 19, respectively.

The university defined quarantine as "to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others"

"Self-isolation is used to separate people with the virus, (those who are symptomatic and those with no symptoms) from people who are not infected," administrators said.

To check out more of the data from Iowa, click here.

University of Northern Iowa

On Friday, UNI administrators in Cedar Falls unveiled a new dashboard on COVID-19 results.

They said the data comes from tests conducted at its student health center.

The dashboard will be updated Monday and Friday, leaders said.

UNI reported between Aug. 17-Aug 27, its student health center conducted 225 tests. Of those, 62 people tested positive and 163 tested negative.

Classes started at UNI on Aug. 17.