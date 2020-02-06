Health experts urge social distancing, wearing of masks among protesters

Many protesters could be asymptomatic and spreading COVID-19 to others.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health officials are warning Iowans that a second wave of coronavirus cases could happen with the lack of protesters wearing face masks and not socially distancing.

The Polk County Medical Coordination Center tells Local 5 they understand the importance of protesting, but are urging caution with large gatherings.

The following statement was sent to Local 5:

"Our community, like so many others, is hurting. We understand the magnitude and importance of protesting in light of the senseless, tragic death of Mr. George Floyd. As health care providers, we urge all who are peacefully protesting to take caution when gathering. COVID-19 is still a very real risk when large groups of people assemble. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask to protect yourself and others"

Many protesters could be asymptomatic and spreading COVID-19 to others.

"Voices need to be heard and it's a situation that needs to be addressed," said Polk County resident Tami Goldman. "And it's hard to get that vocalized when you have something literally covering up your mouth."

If you protest, wear a mask and do your best to stay six feet away from others.

"We've learned a lot over the last few months and we'll continue to as we manage COVID-19 for the long term," Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday. "The pandemic is not over and there remains much work to do."