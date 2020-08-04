COVID-19 survivors' plasma could help others fight it off

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've recovered from COVID-19, there's a way you can help prevent others from getting it.
LifeServe Blood Center says the plasma of former COVID-19 could help in fighting the virus, because the plasma would contain antibodies from someone who has already fought it off.
LifeServe is one of two blood centers investigating this form of prevention.
In order to qualify, you have to have tested positive for COVID-19, gone 28 days without any symptoms and have a a physician's referral.
