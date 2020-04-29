The governor announced that Scott County will be one of four test sites across the state.

Update: The test site opens Monday, May 11th in the back parking lot of the NorthPark Mall.

Update:

During a QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing, it was confirmed that the test site will be set up at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, Iowa.

As of Wednesday, May 6, a tent was set up for the test site, according to Ed Rivers with the Scott County Health Department. There was no official word on when the site would be up and running.

Original Story:

A COVID-19 test site is launching in Scott County, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

When the testing site opens during the first week of May, Scott County will be one of four test sites in the state. The others are in downtown Des Moines and Waterloo. Another will be opening in Woodbury County during the first week of May as well.

The test sites run in conjunction with a website called "TestIowa.com," which was made to assess a person's need for testing. Since launching in late April, Governor Reynolds said there have been 442,000 visits to the site and 229,000 assessment tests taken. Most of the assessments came from Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dallas Counties.