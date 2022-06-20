COVID-19 vaccines are approved for kids under 5. What do parents need to know?

Last week the FDA & CDC gave the green light to these doses. They're anticipated to roll out in our region sometime this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Friday, U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin this week.

The Food and Drug Administration's action follows its advisory panel's unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1.5 years after the vaccines first became available in the U.S. for adults.

"Tens of thousands of children have been hospitalized in our country," said Dr. Joel Waddell, a UnityPoint Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. "And, unfortunately, a couple hundred have passed away in this age group. That makes it a top-five cause of death in this age group in the United States."

Doctors believe the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for this age group will protect not only the child but those in their bubble.

"These babies and toddlers don't exist in isolation. They interact with family members, and families are very complex these days," Dr. Ravi Vemuri, a MercyOne Infectious Disease Specialist.

According to professionals, the delay in vaccine release has to do with getting it right.

"As a parent of two children in this age group myself, we've had to wait a long time to get these vaccines," Waddell said. "And the reason is, we wanted to make sure we had the right dose that was both safe and effective against COVID."

For parents worried about the other vaccines their youngster already has scheduled, doctors say there's no reason to worry.

"We can safely give the COVID-19 vaccine along with all these other vaccines," Vemuri said. "People tend to get worried about 'That's so many shots,' but the immune system is designed to handle those shots."

When it comes to side effects, doctors also say parents should not worry. Heart inflammation wasn't recorded in either vaccination trials, but it's something local doctors say they've seen in unvaccinated children instead.

"I've even personally seen heart inflammation from COVID in this age group from COVID infection," Waddell said. "And so the risks and the benefits here strongly favors getting the vaccine."