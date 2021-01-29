Top-shelf cleaning schedule allows library to keep readers safe

While most are ready to start the next chapter in life, the West Des Moines Public Library shares how they are keeping people safe through COVID-19.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Every day from 2-4 p.m., the West Des Moines Public Library closes their doors to clean every nook and cranny patrons may have touched.

While everyone is ready to turn the page on the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the library are happy to be open.

"What we've wrestled with is the balance of keeping the public safe, keeping the staff safe without infringing on anybody's ya know their liberty or their conscience as far as masking goes or any of that," said Darryl Eschete, director of the West Des Moines Public Library.

The library had to close down at the start of the pandemic but reopened last summer with new rules and hours.

When they close at 2, staff goes through "main touch spots" in the library to make sure the evening crowd of kids and folks aren't at as much risk.

The spots include:

Door handles

Staircase rails

Bathroom fixtures

Desk shields

Computer keyboards and mice

A special ultraviolet (UV) machine is used to kill bacteria on computers.

"Using this thirty-six watt UV light, we'll position it at a certain distance. Six inches or less is best and sort of treat the area like that," Eschete said.

The library is also going through a renovation that's taking up a lot of space, so only 50 people are allowed in at one time.

We've heard several times over the last week that our patrons are delighted to be back in the building. Let us just say that WE are also delighted to see YOU all again! We love our community! For more information about our hours and COVID protocols, visit https://t.co/H6puZ68VWe pic.twitter.com/dZZFrVYPNF — W Des Moines Library (@WDMLibrary) January 20, 2021

Items checked out from the library are shared, which can always carry a risk, even before COVID-19.