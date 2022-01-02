'It's pretty insidious out there': Polk County positivity rate remains high after January peak

The positivity rate peaked at 35% in late January.

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases spiked across the state and in the metro over the past month. As of Feb. 1, Polk County has a COVID positivity rate just shy of 29%. The week before, it was even higher, at 35%.

Health officials said those cases are stretching resources to their limit.

"Our numbers are the highest it's ever been. Our deaths are the highest it's been. Our hospitalizations have been the highest that they've ever been," said Nola Aigner Davis, a spokesperson for the Polk County Health Department. "So we continue to trend upwards in a very scary manner,"

All those cases have led to more Iowans seeking tests. GS Labs is opening a new facility in Ankeny to help manage the surge in interest they've been experiencing.

"It's pretty insidious out there," said Dr. Darin Jackson, a medical director at GS Labs. "And people want to know, they need to know. Nobody wants to go visit the grandma and be the cause of her being sick."

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel: Parts of the US are beginning to see COVID cases declining after the omicron surge. However, officials in the metro want residents to know we're not out of the woods just yet.

"Wear a mask, get vaccinated, stay home when you're sick. If you're waiting on COVID-19 test results, stay home," Aigner Davis said. "All of the things that we keep really asking people to do, we need to continue to do, or our numbers will never drop."

If you're looking for a COVID test, here are some options in and around Des Moines.