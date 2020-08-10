How to get help if COVID-19 or the derecho are impacting your mental health

COVID Recovery Iowa is a FEMA-funded program that is free and confidential for anyone living in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As we stretch into month seven of the coronavirus pandemic and deal with the aftermath of Iowa's August derecho, many are feeling mentally fatigued.

COVID Recovery Iowa employees want to help.

“We do get lots of calls for housing and financial assistance," said Teresa Zilk, spokesperson for CRI. "And a lot of that is a direct result of the derecho we had here.”

CRI is a FEMA-funded grant that's free and confidential to all living in Iowa.

The program has helped 300,000 Iowans since May.