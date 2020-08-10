How to get help if COVID-19 or the derecho are impacting your mental health

DES MOINES, Iowa — As we stretch into month seven of the coronavirus pandemic and deal with the aftermath of Iowa's August derecho, many are feeling mentally fatigued.
COVID Recovery Iowa employees want to help.
“We do get lots of calls for housing and financial assistance," said Teresa Zilk, spokesperson for CRI. "And a lot of that is a direct result of the derecho we had here.”
CRI is a FEMA-funded grant that's free and confidential to all living in Iowa.
The program has helped 300,000 Iowans since May.
If you are someone you know is interested in seeking help call 800-447-1985. For a Spanish-speaking line, call 541-800-3687.