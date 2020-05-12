Critical groups to be vaccinated in phases, according to IDPH coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Iowa released its full COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Friday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa released its full coronavirus vaccine distribution plan Friday afternoon.

While there is no official vaccine approved just yet, states are getting ready because the FDA is currently considering two.

The plan is to vaccinate the public in phases.

As with other states, those at highest risk of exposure and most susceptible to poor outcomes are prioritized first, but the 172,000 doses expected to come to Iowa by the end of the year likely won't be enough to cover everyone deemed critical in the state.

For that reason, Iowa has subcategorized its priority groups.

First on the list for the vaccine in Iowa will be health care workers directly or indirectly exposed to COVID-19 patients or infectious materials and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.