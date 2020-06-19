Cruise industry suspends sailings from US ports through September

Cruise Lines International Association said it will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations through Sept. 15, 2020.

Don't expect to go on a cruise anytime soon -- at least through mid-September.

Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it is voluntarily extending the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15, 2020. The current "No Sail" order was to expire on July 24.

CLIA released the following statement on Friday:

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations. The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers. We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.

“This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the No Sail Order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more). CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and make a determination as to whether a further extension is necessary.”

As of June 14, more than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus. Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several outbreaks on ships at sea.

More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival's Diamond Princess ship while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

And, the CDC prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24 under the No Sail order.