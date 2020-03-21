CT newlyweds reconnect with stranger who gifted them toilet paper at photoshoot during COVID-19 pandemic

While taking wedding photos, Alex and Shanette Meadows were approached by a complete stranger who gifted them a 12-pack of Angel Soft.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Toilet paper? Best gift ever -- well, during a pandemic that is.

The romantic, downtown Hartford wedding photo shoot turned into a completely different celebration. The photographer captured a priceless shot of Shanette holding the toilet paper in the air as if they just won the lottery!

Although the Department of Homeland Security says preparing for a pandemic does not include stocking up on toilet paper, rolls are flying off store shelves across the country, as concerns about coronavirus grow.

So, the man's gift couldn't be more timely.

All photos were taken by wedding photographer, “Stacy M Photography” based in Newington, CT. Check her website by clicking here.