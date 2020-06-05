Number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County surpasses 600, over 700 Tyson employees in Perry test positive

The Dallas County Board of Health says they didn't know the numbers at the Tyson Foods plant in Perry until Gov. Reynolds' press conference Tuesday.

ADEL, Iowa — The Dallas County Board of Health met Tuesday, discussing the coronavirus outbreak throughout the county.

As of Tuesday, May 5, Dallas County, the county which saw Iowa's first community spread-realted case of COVID-19, has now seen 613 total confirmed cases. 221 of those cases have since recovered, while 389 are still considered active cases.

Three Dallas County residents have died this week alone, according to the county board of health.

Of the people representative of cases they've spoken with, the board said most people haven't shown many symptoms.

"The vast majority of people we've talked to have not been very ill," the Dallas County Board of Health's Suzanne Hegarty said.

Hegarty also said most of those with COVID-19 didn't realize they had the virus because they showed allergy-like symptoms.

The board also said they've even heard some with the virus contribute loss of taste and smell and gastrointestinal to the virus, which are not typical symptoms of COVID-19.

Perhaps the most talked-about piece of discussion was the Tyson Foods plant located in Perry, which announced over 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the plant.

There was pressure on the county to release those numbers, but the Dallas County Board of Health said they were not aware of just how many cases there were within the plant until the Governor's press conference Tuesday morning.

The board said the Tyson plant employs people from Dallas, Polk, Guthrie, Boone and Greene Counties, that they know of. They don't know how many of the cases within the plant are actually Dallas County residents; another reason they attributed to not releasing numbers from the plant.

The Dallas County Board of Health said cases within the county are linked to contact with those previously testing positive "not very much at all."