Dallas County Sheriff's Office mourns longtime public servant who died from COVID-19

A central Iowa sheriff's office is paying tribute to one of its longtime employees, who died this week from COVID-19 complications.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Dwight Stearns died from the virus. Stearns worked as Dallas County's first full-time Transport Officer and is being credited for building it up to what it is today.
In addition, the post went on to note Stearns began his public service in 1975 when he joined the Army, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant. He served in the Earlham Police Department, retiring after 31 years as its Chief of Police, leaders said.