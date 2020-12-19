Dallas County Sheriff's Office mourns longtime public servant who died from COVID-19

Dwight Stearns served as the first full-time Transport Officer in Dallas County.

A central Iowa sheriff's office is paying tribute to one of its longtime employees, who died this week from COVID-19 complications.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Dwight Stearns died from the virus. Stearns worked as Dallas County's first full-time Transport Officer and is being credited for building it up to what it is today.

