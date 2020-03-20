Dallas County man explains what it's like to get tested for COVID-19

The man said the test is pretty painless and the clinic he went to had good guidelines in place to protect patients and healthcare workers.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Thursday, Local 5 got more details on what it's like to be tested for COVID-19.

For privacy reasons, we're not naming who the person was that we spoke with. We're just saying that he's from Dallas County.

The man said the test is pretty painless. He said getting swabbed was a bit uncomfortable, but other than that, the clinic he went to seemed to have good and safe guidelines in place to protect people.

Prior to getting tested, he was asked to call when he got to the clinic parking lot. The clinic didn't want him just to walk inside.

"When I arrived, I called them and I waited in the car," the man said. "When it was my turn to be admitted, they took me in a separate door from where they were taking everyone else. Right as you get to the door, they hand out a mask to you, you put the mask on and they direct you in. The room has to be sanitized between each patient. You could tell that had been done. Then I had to wait a short while for the doctor. He came in and went over my symptoms, that kind of stuff again, then they did the nasal swab."

The man Local 5 spoke with was still waiting on results as of Thursday afternoon. He was tested for the coronavirus on Monday.

He is currently self-isolating and he said his symptoms are already going away.