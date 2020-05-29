Daughter remembers father who died from COVID-19

Karen Chiri reflected on her father, Roger Coe, who died May 22.

IOWA, USA — During his lifetime, Roger Coe moved around a lot, either as part of his time in the service or for his job afterwards.

But for his daughter Karen Chiri, devotion to his family was a constant in Coe's life.

Coe died this month May 22 from COVID-19, according to his obituary. He lived at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was 86 years old.

Coe served in the Air Force, and then started working for Xerox. Chiri said after living in Denver, they ended up coming back to Iowa.

Chiri said Coe was raised by his older siblings, since his Mom passed away very early.

As his guardian and conservator, Chiri said her father was "healthy as a horse" before contracting COVID-19.

She said Coe tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19th, before dying on the 22nd.

Chiri said among her Dad's hobbies was playing the harmonica and bowling.

Chiri said she is in disbelief about losing her Dad.

"There's a longevity in my dad's family, and I don't think he would be gone yet," she said.