One business owners says he's had to shut down his entire boarding facility.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With almost everyone working from home, doggy daycare centers are taking a big hit.

COVID-19 is affecting how the two-legged care for the four-legged.

Bob Burns from Animal Playground says, "Our boarding is obsolete right now." He says Animal Playground is running at about 50% capacity.

"About this time last year we had about 55 dogs a day... Today it's between 28-30 dogs a day."

According to the most recent National Pet Owners survey, more than 60 million American households have a dog. Almost 43 million have a cat.

Dog owner Susan McPeters is still bringing her dog to Animal Playground.

"Not everyone can work from home. So its important they can leave their pets here," says Susan.

She drops two-year-old Sidney off here everyday. She says her rambunctious girl has a surplus of energy and here at Animal Playground she can run to her heart's content.

"From the minute we get in the car she starts making these noises, she knows exactly where she's going. She loves coming here, and she's exhausted at the end of the day which is exactly what I want."

Portions of the pet industry continue to be decimated by the coronavirus.

Payton Carlson, manager at Schmidts Country Kennel in Viola says, "Right now with everyone staying home, and having to self quarantine its really impacted our business as we have no animals here currently."

As of today their cages are empty. No dogs. No cats. Usually their busiest time of year, cancelled spring break trips have just exacerbated the problem.

"We're just kinda hoping that business will turn around and business will pick up again," said Payton,