Iowa hospital questioned about releasing 97-year-old woman

97-year-old Helen Lowery died of coronavirus after being sent home while she was still sick. Her family was not told she was sent home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The family of a 97-year-old Iowa woman who died of the coronavirus is questioning why a Davenport hospital released her while she was still sick and didn't inform her family that she had been sent home.

The Quad-City Times reports that Helen Lowery died two days after a maintenance worker found her unconscious in a chair in her apartment on Oct. 21.

Grandson Michael Lowery says her family had no idea she had been sent home, even though he had asked to be informed.