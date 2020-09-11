Prisoner in Anamosa dies from COVID-19

According to data from the Department of Corrections, 485 inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary have tested positive for the virus.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — A 70-year-old inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary likely died from COVID-19 complications Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC).

David Allen Streets had been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic recently due to his declining health, the DOC release says.

Streets had been serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder in Scott County. His sentence began on June 11, 1981.

The facility is in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, with 485 inmates testing positive for the virus according to data from the DOC's COVID-19 dashboard.

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, 1,145 prisoners across Iowa's nine correctional facilities have tested positive for the virus and 202 staff members have tested positive.